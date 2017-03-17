The Oakland Raiders are said to be considering pursuing Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch.

It had probably been too long since there had been a fresh rumor about Marshawn Lynch returning to football, right?

Friday, both ESPN.com and NFL.com reported that the Oakland Raiders are considering pursuing Lynch, a native of Oakland who famously announced his retirement during Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016.

To make that happen, though, the Raiders would meed the cooperation of the Seahawks, who control Lynch’s rights after placing him on the reserve/retired list in May, 2016 when Lynch had two years left on his contract.

The two teams could work out a trade, or the Seahawks could release Lynch and make him available. Seattle general manager John Schneider and Oakland GM Reggie McKenzie are close friends dating to their time working together with the Green Bay Packers, which could help facilitate a deal. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the Raiders are reluctant to give up much for Lynch, at the most likely offering a conditional seventh-rounder. Rapoport also noted that the Raiders wouldn’t want to pay Lynch much since they are saving money for extensions for quarterback David Carr and linebacer Khalil Mack.

There’s also the matter of whether Lynch would want to play again.

He turns 31 on April 22 and has said on several occasions he had no intentions of returning to the NFL.

“Loving it,” Lynch said of being retired during a September appearance on Conan. “I’m getting to do a lot of things I’ve never done before” adding that football “had just run its course. I had a great time when I played but, you know, it’s time for something new.”

In a June appearance on 60 Minutes Sports on Showtime Lynch said “I’m retired. Is that good enough? Which camera do you want me to look into? This one? I’m done. I’m not playing football anymore.”

But on that same show, Lynch’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, left the door open for the possibility that is suddenly being rumored — Lynch finishing his career playing for his hometown Raiders.

“If you could write the perfect story as far as the last year of his career if he played again, come back to Oakland,” Hendrickson said then. “It makes sense, right? But the reality is he told me he’s done. Selfishly, I’d love for him to play another year or two to make sure he’s cemented in the Hall of Fame.”

When pressed if that would be Lynch’s final decision, Hendrickson added, “With Marshawn, I’ll never say never, OK?”

ESPN reported that Lynch has “considered” returning to play and that “playing for his hometown team would be an incentive and could influence a decision.”

Lynch’s devotion to Oakland is well-chronicled and he opened his first Beast Mode clothing store a few miles away from the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, where the Raiders play, during the week of Super Bowl 50.

Despite Lynch’s announced retirement, there were several rumors last season that Lynch might want to return to playing, notably one from Pro Football Talk last September.

A return to Seattle would be unlikely, with the Seahawks having just made a move to sign Eddie Lacy, and Lynch apparently only considering returning to play for the Raiders.

Due to Lynch having been played on the Reserve/Retired List, the Seahawks would own his rights for two more years from time he would return.

The rule states specifically that: “The team can place (a player) on the Reserve/Retired List and retain its rights to the player under the player’s contract. The contract is tolled, so if, for example, a player retires with 2 years remaining on his contract, and is placed on the Reserve/Retired List, then, if he chooses to ‘unretire,’ the player’s rights are still held by the team to the extent of the remaining 2 years of the contract.”

Lynch is fourth all-time in rushing yards for the Seahawks with 6,347, having been acquired in a trade with Buffalo in Oct., 2010 and playing through the 2015 season before retiring.