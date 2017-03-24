The Seahawks on Friday reportedly agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Terence Garvin.

The Seahawks have truly taken to heart their goal of adding depth at linebacker — and special teams — this off-season.

Seattle on Friday reportedly agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Terence Garvin, according to Mike Garfolo of the NFL Network.

He is the third linebacker Seattle has signed in free agency, joining Arthur Brown and Michael Wilhoite.

Garvin, who visited Seattle last week, played at West Virginia alongside Bruce Irvin.

The 27-year-old Garvin made the Steelers’ roster as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and played there through 2015 before signing with Washington and spending the 2016 season there (here’s a story detailing his use by Washington, with whom he had eight tackles and 0.5 sacks).

Garvin played just 57 defensive snaps last year for Washington, ending the season listed as a third-team middle linebacker in the team’s 3-4 defense behind Mason Foster and Su’a Cravens.

But he was one of Washington’s top special teams players with 285 special teams snaps, second on the team.

And it’s special teams that is likely the biggest reason for the signing of Garvin. Seattle earlier this week lost tight end Brandon Williams, who had been one of the Seahawks’ top special teams players in 2016, and will need to fill in his snaps.

Garvin, listed at 6-3, 221, has 27 tackles in his career, according to Pro Football Reference.

As noted after earlier Seattle linebacker signings, Seattle’s linebacker depth is in flux as Brock Coyle signed last week with the 49ers (where he could essentially step in to Wilhoite’s reserve role), Mike Morgan a free agent and Kevin Pierre-Louis entering the last year of his contract. Morgan was the starting strongside linebacker last year. It’s unclear if Seattle sees any of the three LBs it has signed as potential replacements for Morgan, but Wilhoite could potentially get a look there as the most experienced of the three newcomers.

Coach Pete Carroll said after the season the team wanted to upgrade the linebacker depth to potentially take some of the workload off of Wagner and Wright, who each played almost every defensive snap last season (Wagner 1,073, 99.5 percent and Wright 1,052, 97.4) and the signings of Brown and Garvin, in particular, also appear attempts to upgrade special teams.

The Seahawks on Thursday also had a visit from free agent linebacker Gerald Hodges but he left without a contract. Seattle also earlier had a visit from Dekoda Watson, who signed with the 49ers.

The Seahawks now have eight linebackers on their roster — Wagner, Wright, Pierre-Louis, Brown, Wilhoite, Garvin, Dewey McDonald and Ronald Powell.