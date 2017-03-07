Veteran free agent running back Adrian Peterson would consider Seattle a "desirable'' landing spot according to a report Tuesday from the NFL Network.

One of the biggest names available in this year’s NFL free agent class, veteran running back Adrian Peterson, has received interest from the Seahawks and would find Seattle a “desirable landing spot,” according to reports Tuesday afternoon.

Stacey Dales of the NFL Network reported both via Twitter and in a report on the NFL Network that the Raiders would also be a “desirable” spot for Peterson, citing the information as coming from sources close to the running back. She further reported that Peterson “will know more later tonight.”

Shortly after Dales’ report broke, Adrian Peterson’s father, Nelson, confirmed to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the running back considers Seattle and the Raiders his top two outside free agent destinations — Peterson has also not closed the door on a return to the Vikings, the team with which he has played since 2007. Peterson became a free agent when the Vikings last week declined to pick up a contract option for the 2017 season. That contract would have paid him $18 million next season.

Nelson Peterson also told Tomasson that both the Raiders and Seattle have similarly expressed interest in signing Adrian Peterson. Nelson Peterson also said that Adrian Peterson would be interested in New England but that the Patriots had not yet shown interest in Peterson.

One key for Seattle, Nelson Peterson said, is the presence of offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, who was the OC for the Vikings from 2006-10, with Peterson playing under Bevell from 2007-10, seasons in which he gained 1,341, 1,760, 1,383 and 1,298 yards, respectively.

“Those are some pretty good years,” Nelson Peterson told Tomasson.

The two-day period when NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents opened Tuesday morning. The first day free agents can sign is Thursday at 1 p.m. Seattle time.

Peterson has become one of the greatest running backs in NFL history since entering the league in 2007. But he is now 31 — he turns 32 on March 21 — and coming off a season in which he missed all but three games due to a torn meniscus ligament.

Those factors have contributed to rumblings that the free agent market doesn’t figure to be overly heated for Peterson, as well as other veteran running backs such as Jamaal Charles.

Pro Football Talk reported earlier this week that Peterson “isn’t generating significant dollars via the wink-nod this-conversation-never-happened conversations. Unless the numbers climb, his best play may be to sit and wait for an inevitable injury to a tailback, which would allow him to skip the grind of the offseason program and possibly some, most, or all of training camp. At some point, Peterson may have to ask himself whether it’s worth continuing at all, given the money that quite possibly will (or won’t) be on the table.”

Seattle general manager John Schneider has often talked about the team wanting to be involved in some way in every deal that arises, so it comes as no surprise the Seahawks have apparently at least inquired about Peterson.

But it would seem unlikely the Seahawks would invest much in Peterson given his age and needs to fill holes at other spots with the roughly $25 million in salary cap money the team has entering free agency.

The Seahawks have Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise returning at running back for the 2017 season. But each is also coming off of an injury-riddled 2016 season, which has led to the thought that Seattle will definitely look at adding some depth at tailback this off-season. The Draft class, though, is considered particularly strong at tailback, one reason it’s thought the market for free agent veterans could be a little stagnant. Seattle has also not often paid much for aging vets early in free agency, instead usually waiting to sign over-30 age players until there are obvious holes to fill once training camp has begun.

Asked about the tailback spot last week at the NFL Combine, Seattle coach Pete Carroll mentioned the injuries and that the team expects a wide-open competition between Rawls and Prosise and whoever else the team may acquire in the off-season.

“Our team is all about competition and every time we come back to camp it’s going to start all over again,” Carroll said. Guys have made statements about who they are and then they have to come back and reestablish that and take it as far as they can. There is nothing in the way of C.J. Thomas Rawls is a terrific player on our team, too, who had a very difficult season, he was banged up all year so those two guy come back to camp really raring to go and we are looking forward to that.’’

Peterson missed all but one game of the 2014 season after being indicted on charges of child abuse. He was later reinstated after pleading no contest to a count of misdemeanor reckless assault and sentenced to probation.

He returned to play all of the 2015 season, including rushing for 45 yards on 23 carries in a wild card playoff game against Seattle. Peterson, however, had a key fumble in that game, losing the ball on a hit by Kam Chancellor at the Vikings’ 40-yard line early in the fourth quarter which led to the Seahawks’ eventual winning points in a 10-9 victory.