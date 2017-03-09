The Seahawks are expected to get a visit from free agent running back Jamaal Charles, according to a report from the NFL Network.

With the NFL free agent signing period Thursday at 1 p.m., the morning opened with a flurry of rumors around the league with a couple involving the Seahawks.

— First, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Seattle will get a visit from former Kansas City running back Jamaal Charles, who was released in February. Charles suffered a second ACL injury in 2015 but is considered healthy now. But he also turns 30 in December and has played just eight games the past two seasons. Teams can give physicals during visits so the Seahawks would be able to get their own look at Charles’ knee then.

Charles played at Texas with Seattle safety Earl Thomas and the team have the same agent, David Mulugheta.

Before the 2015 injury Charles had rushed for more than 1,000 yards in five of the previous six seasons, including 1,033 in 2014 when he had 159 against Seattle in a 24-20 Chiefs win on Nov. 16. He hasn’t had more yards in a game since then.

What the NFL Network describes as “mutual interest” between the two seems to further confirm that Seattle is interested in a veteran running back to add competition, and maybe some insurance, to the duo of Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise, who each suffered through injury-shortened 2016 seasons.

— Next, Steven Hauschka, Seattle’s kicker since 2011 and the second-leading points scorer in team history, will sign with the Buffalo Bills, according to various reports. Hauschka became expendable when the Seahawks signed former Minnesota kicker Blair Walsh to a deal for about a third of the money of the $2.7 million Hauschka made in 2016 in the final season of a three-year deal he signed with Seattle in the spring of 2014.