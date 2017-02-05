The NFL Network reported Sunday morning the Seahawks will not receive a significant penalty, if anything at all, for not revealing that Richard Sherman had a knee injury the second half of this season.

Rapoport reported that the Seahawks are “not expected to be penalized heavily – if at all – for not disclosing” Sherman’s injury. That would likely indicate a fine, if there is anything, rather than taking away a draft pick. Rapoport further stated that the Seahawks provided “injury materials” to the league and that “as the inquiry wraps up, it’s clear it was not an egregious rule violation.”

ESPN reported last month that the NFL was considering docking Seattle a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, elevating what is already a penalty of a loss of a fifth-round pick for violating rules for off-season workouts.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after the season on his coach’s show, and then in a press conference a few hours later, that Sherman played much of the second half of the year with a knee injury that he called “significant.”

Carroll made the revelation as he tried to explain what he thought was causing some of Sherman’s uncharacteristic behavior this season, including two sideline outbursts and an increasingly testy relationship with reporters, saying that playing through the injury had led to some frustration.

The team, though, did not list Sherman on any injury report, and the league investigated if that violated the NFL’s rules regarding injury reports.

The NFL requires teams to reveal injuries in large part due to concerns about gambling and in an effort to be as transparent as possible to the public about which players will be available to play.

The Seahawks countered that Sherman did not miss any snaps in games due to the injury — and, in fact, took on the added role of punt returner briefly late in the season — nor missed any snaps in practice. He also played in last Sunday’s Pro Bowl, making an interception, which added to the team’s defense that Sherman’s injury was not one that ever put him in danger of missing any playing time.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize we hadn’t revealed it,’’ Carroll said during his press conference two days after the season ended in a divisional playoff loss to at Atlanta. “I don’t even remember what game it was, it was somewhere in the middle … I don’t know. He was fine about it. He didn’t miss anything. The same with Russell (Wilson), he was fine about it. I don’t know how they do that, but they did.”

Asked a follow-up about why Sherman was not listed on the injury report, Carroll said “I don’t know. I’m feeling like I screwed that up with not telling you that because that happened, but he was OK. So I don’t know. He never missed anything, which is probably why.”

In first revealing the injury on his radio show two days after the Atlanta game, Carroll said of Sherman: “He dealt with a significant knee the whole second half of this season and it was a struggle to him to try to get out there. He had an MCL problem that he could play with, like (quarterback) Russell (Wilson) did. He had the same problem Russell did he made it through it, the same problem (receiver) Tyler (Lockett) had. You guys didn’t realize how hurt Tyler was early in the year they just made it through it. And it was remarkable what those guys did. But that weighs on you, particularly when you are out there on the edge and you know you are not quite 100 percent and it fed in to some of the stuff that he had to deal with.’’

The New York Jets were fined $125,000 in 2009 for a violation regarding an injury to Brett Favre. However, the Colts were not punished last year for not revealing that quarterback Andrew Luck had been playing with broken ribs.

Interestingly, the news that the Colts would not be penalized came in the same way a year ago — in a tweet from Rapoport on Super Bowl morning.