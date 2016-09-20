The Seahawks tried out three running backs on Tuesday while apparently worried about the health of Thomas Rawls, according to a report from Pro Football Talk.

While Pete Carroll seemed to indicate after Sunday’s game that the team thought Thomas Rawls wouldn’t be out long, if at all, after being kicked in the shin, Pro Football Talk reported Tuesday night the Seahawks brought in three running backs for tryouts Tuesday, apparently looking to add depth in case it is needed.

The running backs PFT reported that the Seahawks brought in were Senorise Perry, Jhurrell Presley and Kerwynn Williams.

Perry, who played at Louisville, was on Chicago’s active roster in 2014 and was recently released from the Bears’ practice squad.

Williams, a teammate of Bobby Wagner’s at Utah State, has played in 13 games, mostly with Arizona, and was let to by the Cardinals in the cutdown to 53.

Pressley is a rookie who played at New Mexico and was with the Vikings in camp and after being waived was claimed by the Packers and on their roster, but inactive, for week one before being waived.

On Monday Carroll included Rawls with a group of players of whom he said “we’ll try to run this week and see how they do.”

After the loss to the Rams on Sunday Carroll said Rawls had been kicked in the leg but that there was no apparent significant damage.

“He got kicked in the lower leg,” Carroll said. “He’s got a contusion, but the X-rays were fine, so he’s just going to be sore and he’s got to come back from that.”

But PFT’s Mike Florio reports that the injury is “apparently is bad enough to get the Seahawks to explore other options.”

Seattle also is dealing with an injury to rookie C.J. Prosise, who was inactive for the Rams’ game after suffering a broken bone in his hand against Miami.

The loss of Rawls during the game Sunday meant Seattle played the second half with just two tailback — Christine Michael and rookie Alex Collins.

Rawls had minus-seven yards on seven carries (losing nine on one early carry) before being injured Sunday in the second quarter and has 25 yards on 19 carries for the season.

Seattle has no running backs on its practice squad though it does have an open spot on the practice squad after releasing two players today — Tye Smith and Michael Ola — while signing just one, receiver Kasen Williams.

PFT also reported that the Seahawks worked out defensive back Demetrius McCray, defensive back Shakiel Randolph, defensive back Blidi Wren-Wilson, and linebacker Cam Johnson.

NFL teams typically work out players each week during the season and often on Tuesday, a day when for most teams players are off before returning on Wednesday to begin practicing the gameplan for Sunday’s game.