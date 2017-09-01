The deal had reportedly been a long time coming and fills one of the Seahawks few holes, after their second-round pick was lost indefinitely in an ATV accident.

Leading up to Saturday’s 53-man roster deadline, Seattle dealt receiver Jermaine Kearse, a second-round pick and a seventh-round pick to the Jets for 26-year-old defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson and their seventh-rounder, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first on the trade happening. Rapoport added the clubs had been discussing the deal since mid-August.

Having acquired Richardson, 26, Rapoport reports Seattle is now looking to move defensive lineman Ahtyba Rubin.

Kearse had been a Seahawk since the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and in the Washington football community even longer, playing at Lakes High School and later the University of Washington. His up-and-down tenure in Seattle comes to a close on the heels of a preseason in which there were multiple receivers, including fellow Husky Kasen Williams, aiming for his roster spot.

Richardson, like Kearse, had long been subject to trade rumors leading into the deadline to cut rosters from 90 players down to 53. He was the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and a Pro Bowler in 2014, but his cap hit for 2017 was north of $8 million. Seattle earlier Friday restructured Doug Baldwin’s contract, freeing up nearly an additional $6 million.

Kearse caught four passes for 68 yards in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII win over the Broncos, and reeled in the ridiculous catch that set up the Seahawks’ infamous goal-line play the next year. He finishes his Seahawks career with 153 receptions and 2,110 yards, hauling in 11 touchdown passes, including a career-high five in 2015.

The Jets selected Richardson with the 13th overall pick of the 2013 NFL draft, and he went on to become NFL defensive rookie of the year that season and was a Pro Bowl selection the next.