Former 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock is expected to take a visit to the Seahawks on Tuesday in his search for a new team, according to a report from Pro Football Talk that has since been confirmed by other outlets.

Brock, who will turn 29 on Aug. 20, played for the 49ers from 2010-16 starting 40 games overall, including 31 the last two seasons, primarily at left cornerback.

He was released by the 49ers in April after he was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony domestic violence. As reported at the time by ESPN: “According to a Santa Clara Police Department report, officers responded to a report of a domestic-violence incident at 9:35 p.m. Thursday. The officers reported that an adult female had visible injuries and was “in a dating relationship with the male suspect.”

But Brock was cleared last week and now attempting to get back in the NFL.

The timing is obviously interesting as the Seahawks have been hosting a rather heated battle between rookie Shaquill Griffin and veteran Jeremy Lane for the starting right cornerback job opposite Richard Sherman. Lane did not play against the Chargers Sunday due to an injury but is expected back this week. Griffin started and got beat for an early touchdown from Philip Rivers to Antonio Gates. It has generally been thought that one of Lane or Griffin will win the starting job with Lane also likely to be the starting nickel (meaning if he were the starter at RCB he would then move in to play nickel in passing situations with Griffin coming in on the outside).

The visit with Brock could just be the Seahawks doing their usual due diligence — recall that general manager John Schneider has often said the Seahawks want to be in on every deal that is out there.

Schneider, though, had also said after the NFL draft that one area where the team might still pursue a veteran was cornerback.

The Seahawks also have DeAndre Elliott, Neiko Thorpe, Mike Tyson, Demetrius McCray and Pierre Desir at cornerback.

Brock had been set to enter the final year of a four-year, $14 million contract when he was released.