The Seahawks are expected to sign veteran cornerback Perrish Cox, according to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL.com, to add depth in the wake of a knee injury to DeShawn Shead.

Cox has played seven seasons in the NFL and was with the Seahawks for two games late in the 2013 season when he was signed in the wake of an injury to Brandon Browner and the PED suspension of Walter Thurmond (Cox played in games that season for Seattle against the Giants and at home against Arizona. Interestingly, after being waived by Seattle he was re-signed by the 49ers and played against the Seahawks in the 2013 NFC title game).

Indications are that Cox has not yet signed but is due for a workout with the Seahawks soon, when he likely officially sign. Seattle did not have any official transactions on Wednesday.

Cox played 11 games with nine starts with Tennessee this season before being released in November (teams can now sign players who were not on a team’s roster at the end of the season).

Seattle needs to add some depth in the secondary with Shead unlikely to be ready for the start of the season after suffering an ACL injury in Saturday’s divisional playoff loss at Atlanta.

The Seahawks are thought most specifically looking at Cox as a potential slot cornerback. Jeremy Lane, who typically played slot cornerback for the Seahawks last season, could move outside, as he did against the Falcons following Shead’s injury.

Seattle earlier this week also signed all 10 of the players who ended the season on the team’s practice squad: WR Kenny Lawler, FS Pierre Desir, RBs Kelvin Taylor, and George Farmer, FB Malcolm Johnson, C Ross Burbank, DT Shaniel Jenkins, OL Will Pericak, TE Marcus Lucas and DT Justin Hamilton.