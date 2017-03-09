The Seattle Seahawks will also reportedly get a visit from former Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray.

Bob Condotta
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Add Latavius Murray to the list of veteran running backs the Seahawks have interest in talking to during free agency.

Murray played the last three seasons with Oakland but the Raiders decided to let him enter free agency after a season in which he rushed for 788 yards on 195 carries, 4.0 yards per attempt. He has 2,278 yards on 543 carries in his career and had a career-high 12 touchdowns last season.

It was reported earlier in the day that Seattle would get a visit from former Kansas City Chiefs standout Jamaal Charles.

