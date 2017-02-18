The Seahawks are expected to host free agent defensive lineman Earl Mitchell for a visit next week, according to a report from NFL.com.

The Seahawks are expected to get a visit next week from free agent defensive tackle Earl Mitchell, according to a report Saturday from NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo.

Mitchell was cut by the Dolphins on Friday, meaning he can be signed immediately, in contrast to players whose contracts run out March 9 and then become unrestricted free agents.

Mitchell missed half the season last year with a calf injury suffered in the opening game of the against the Seahawks in Seattle and was due to make $4 million in 2017 in what would have been the final year of his contract with Miami. He played in just 21 of a possible 32 regular season games the past two seasons.

A 29-year-old, Mitchell played at the University of Arizona before being taken in the third round in 2010 by Houston.

A 6-3, 310-pounder, Mitchell could be a replacement for free agent Tony McDaniel serving as rotational depth at defensive tackle where Seattle’s two starters in 2017 would project to be Athyba Rubin and Jarran Reed.

McDaniel, who is now 32, essentially split time with Reed at the team’s right defensive tackle spot with Rubin the starter at the other spot, and the Seahawks would likely view Mitchell as being able to potentially slide into the role McDaniel had last season were he to sign.

Seattle has two other DTs on its roster who also will be UFAs on March 9 — John Jenkins and Damontre Moore.

Other DTs on the Seattle roster are Justin Hamilton, Quinton Jefferson, Rodney Coe, Shaneil Jenkins and Garrison Smith.

NFL.com also reported that Mitchell will visit the Falcons, Denver and San Francisco.

One area it’s known the Seahawks would like to improve on their defense in the off-season is their interior pass rush. Mitchell, though, is known more for his run defense and did not have a sack the last two seasons with Miami and has 5.5 in his career.