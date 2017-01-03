The Seahawks are signing veteran return man Devin Hester, according to a report. Seattle's leading returner, Tyler Lockett, was lost for the year with a broken leg against Arizona on Dec. 24.

The Seahawks are signing veteran returner Devin Hester, according to several national media reports, as they continue to look for a replacement for the injured Tyler Lockett. The move was not immediately confirmed by the team Tuesday night.

Seattle would also have to make a corresponding move to make room on the 53-man roster ahead of Saturday’s wildcard playoff game against Detroit. The apparent signing of Hester was first reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports and later also reported by the NFL Network.

The 34-year-old Hester is the third-leading punt returner in NFL history with 3,695 yards and 11th all-time in kickoff return yards with 11,333 in a career that dates to 2006.

He was released by the Baltimore Ravens in December after playing in 14 games, averaging 7.2 yards on 28 punt return attempts — 17th in the NFL and a bit off his career average of 11.7 — and 24.5 yards per kickoff return. He later had a tryout with New England but did not sign.

Lockett has been Seattle’s primary punt and kickoff returner since coming to the team in 2015. But he was lost for the season with a broken tibia and fibula suffered against Arizona on Dec. 24, throwing each job open.

The Seahawks used cornerback Richard Sherman as the punt returner in Sunday ‘s 25-23 win against the 49ers and recently-acquired J.D. McKissic and receiver Paul Richardson as the kickoff returners.

Asked about the return situations this week during his weekly press conference Tuesday, Seattle coach Pete Carroll gave a somewhat vague — and as it turns out apparently foreshadowing — response.

“So far, pretty much like last week,” Carroll said. “Stands the same until something changes.”

Asked a followup about McKissic, a rookie who was claimed off waivers two weeks ago from Atlanta and had 22 yards on his only kickoff return in what was the first game of his NFL career Sunday, Carroll said: “He did a good job. He played a good football game for us. That’s the first time he played in a regular season, NFL game. He was very comfortable, competed really well, good decision making, handled the ball well. He did fine. We like that guy.”

Sherman had fair catches on four kicks and returned one for six yards indicating later he was told to play it safe and

“I just did what I was told to do,” Sherman said. “I’m just the emergency (returner) and apparently it’s an emergency.”

Said Carroll on Tuesday: “Richard did a really good job taking care of the football, that was a good job by him. He has an average, too. He has an average as a punt returner.”

Hester began his career with the Bears, where he returned the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI for a touchdown. He had 13 punt returns for touchdowns in eight seasons with the Bears and five kickoff returns for touchdowns.

He then spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with Atlanta before moving on to Baltimore this year.

Hester has also played receiver but has not caught a pass since 2014.