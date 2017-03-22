The Seahawks signed former Bucs safety Bradley McDougald to a one-year contract.

The Seahawks added some much needed depth on Wednesday by signing veteran safety Bradley McDougald. According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks signed McDougald to a one-year, $2 million contract.

McDougald, 26, started the last two years at free safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he is also capable of playing strong safety. Right away, he gives the Seahawks depth behind Earl Thomas, who is rehabbing after surgery, and Kam Chancellor, who missed four games last season.

Both backup safeties from last season, Steven Terrell and Kelcie McCray, are unrestricted free agents. Terrell started in place of Thomas last season and became a liability, especially in trying to limit big plays. McCray was a solid special teams contributor and started in place of Chancellor.

But it’s likely the Seahawks wanted to have proven depth behind both Thomas and Chancellor this season, and McDougald provides that. He had two interceptions last year, including one against the Seahawks, and 10 pass break ups.

The fact he is comfortable playing both safety positions is key.