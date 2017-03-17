The Seahawks on Friday signed offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, formerly of the Houston Texans.

The Seahawks have signed offensive lineman Oday Abousbi, according to Aboushi’s Twitter and several earlier reports.

Aboushi spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans, starting eight games at guard and has started 18 games overall since joining the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Jets in 2013 out of Virginia.

Aboushi, who turns 26 in June, was reported to have signed a one-year deal and further helps Seattle reach its goal of adding some veteran depth and competition to the line in free agency.

Aboushi visited the Seahawks on Friday and agreed to the deal.

He is the offensive lineman Seattle has signed in free agency, joining Luke Joeckel, who the team could try at either guard or tackle.

The Houston Chronicle also reported the signing and referred to Aboushi as an “aggressive, 6-5, 308-pound blocker who often split time with starting left guard Xavier Su’a-Filo this past season.”

Mark Glowinski started at left guard for the Seahawks in 2016. But the Seahawks have made it clear they will not be averse to switching things up after a 2016 season when the line was considered by many observers as among the worst in the NFL and when the Seahawks have admitted it got too young. Glowinski could also be used at right guard with last year’s right guard, Germain Ifedi, possibly joining the competition at right tackle.