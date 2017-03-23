The Seahawks on Thursday agreed to terms with veteran linebacker Michael Wilhoite, according to a report from the NFL Network.

The Seahawks have taken another step toward accomplishing an off-season goal of adding linebacker depth by agreeing to terms with veteran Michael Wilhoite. The move was first reported by the NFL Network with a source later confirming it to the Seattle Times.

Wilhoite, who turned 30 on Dec. 7, started six games last season for the 49ers and 36 overall the last four years before becoming an unrestricted free agent. Wilhoite, who played at Washburn University, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers in 2011.

He visited Seattle last week, one of four linebackers the Seahawks have brought in during the free agency period in their attempt to add some experienced depth behind the starting inside duo of Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright and possibly to compete at the strongside linebacker spot. Mike Morgan, the primary starter at the SLB spot last season, remains unsigned. Wilhoite, though, would seem to project more as a backup inside.

Wilhoite played inside linebacker in the 49ers’ 3-4 defense (SF is now expected to go to a 4-3 under new coordinator Robert Saleh, a former Seahawks assistant) and would appear likely to be brought in as depth behind Bobby Wagner and/or K.J. Wright if he were to sign with Seattle. He made $1.67 million last year after signing a tender as a restricted free agent.

Seattle’s linebacker depth is in flux as Brock Coyle signed last week with the 49ers (where he could essentially step in to Wilhoite’s reserve role), Morgan a free agent and Kevin Pierre-Louis entering the last year of his contract. Morgan was the starting strongside linebacker last year, and Wilhoite could maybe be viewed as potentially fitting into that role, as well, though his background with the 49ers was mostly inside.

Carroll said after the season the team wanted to upgrade the linebacker depth to potentially take some of the workload off of Wagner and Wright, who each played almost every defensive snap last season (Wagner 1,073, 99.5 percent and Wright 1,052, 97.4).

The Seahawks on Thursday also had a visit from free agent linebacker Gerald Hodges but he left without a contract. Seattle also earlier had a visit from Dekoda Watson, who signed with the 49ers.

The Seahawks now have seven linebackers on their roster — Wagner, Wright, Pierre-Louis, Brown, Wilhoite, Dewey McDonald and Ronald Powell.