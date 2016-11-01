The Seahawks are reportedly signing defensive end Damontre Moore to add depth with Michael Bennett out a few weeks.

The Seahawks are signing defensive end Damontre Moore to add depth with Michael Bennett out 2-3 weeks or so due to knee surgery, the team has confirmed.

Moore was a third-round pick of the Giants in 2013 out of Texas A&M (the same school as Bennett, as well as Christine Michael, who came out in the draft that same year) but was released by New York late in the 2015 season for, among other things, getting in a fight with a teammate over free head phones. That he struggled to live up to his apparently vast potential likely had more to do with it, as Moore had just 8.5 sacks in 42 games for the Giants.

Moore has since also been with the Dolphins and Raiders but has been a free agent since being released by Oakland during training camp.

It was not immediately known the move the Seahawks are making to open up a spot for Moore on the roster.

Bennett is scheduled to have arthroscopic surgery on Wednesday to repair a knee injury that dates to the Oct. 16 game against Atlanta.

Moore reportedly had a workout with the Seahawks earlier Tuesday.