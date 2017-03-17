The Seahawks have re-signed cornerback DeShawn Shead and tight end Luke Willson, according to reports Friday.

Each was reported initially by Danny O’Neil of 710 ESPN Seattle.

Each is reported to be a one-year deal and Willson’s contract is reported to be worth $3 million, according to multiple reports.

Shead had a visit to Buffalo earlier this week but also had an offer on the table from Seattle previously and has agreed to return to the Seahawks. Shead suffered an ACL injury in the divisional playoff loss at Atlanta and it’s unclear when he will be able to play in 2017.

Willson became an unrestricted free agent when his original rookie contract ran out and said he was “kind of excited” to check out the open market. But what turned into somewhat of a muted market for tight ends might have worked in Seattle’s favor in allowing Willson to return on a one-year deal.

Seattle had free agent tight end Jared Cook in for a visit earlier this week but he ultimately signed with the Raiders.

Willson’s return means the Seahawks have three of their top four tight ends from 2017 back under contract, with Jimmy Graham entering the last year of his deal and Nick Vannett also back for his second second.

Willson has 74 catches for 976 yards and seven touchdowns since coming to Seattle as a fifth-round pick out of Rice in 2013. H had a career-low 15 receptions for 129 yards last season when a injuries limited him to playing in 11 games.

Seattle earlier this week also re-signed cornerback Neiko Thorpe, meaning three of the team’s unrestricted free agents are so far assured of returning in 2017.