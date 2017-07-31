Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy said his weight is "going to be where it needs to be.”

Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy has another scheduled weigh-in on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

As part of the one-year contract he signed with the Seahawks, Lacy agreed to seven monthly weigh-in incentives. He receives $55,000 for each weigh-in he passes.

Asked about his weight on Monday, Lacy said, “It’s going to be where it needs to be.”

Lacy is listed on the roster as weighing 250 pounds. The Seahawks want Lacy, who has battled weight issues in the past, under 245 pounds during the season.

Lacy is coming off ankle surgery and said his ankle is “fine.” He admitted he isn’t 100 percent, but said he’s “healthy enough to go out there and compete and do what I have to do.”

He spent the offseason working with personal trainer Tony Horton, who founded P90X.

“It’s just total body workouts,” Lacy said. “When you play football, you bench press, you squat, it’s singled-out workouts. But when you do stuff like that, it targets more than one area at a time so it helps different.”