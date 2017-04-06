Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested again for violating his probation, according to a new report. He was previously arrested in March for marijuana possession and public intoxication following a car crash in Dallas. This latest arrest stems from the same incident.

Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested on Thursday afternoon, according to a report from TMZ. This latest arrest stems from a previous incident in March.

Last month, Boykin was a passenger in a car that crashed into a bar and hit people on a sidewalk. He was arrested in Dallas on suspicion of marijuana possession and public intoxication.

At the time of that arrest, Boykin was still on probation; he had previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest in December 2015. And on Thursday, he was arrested for violating his probation.

According to TMZ, Boykin was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon and released on $2,500 bond. His arraignment has been set for May 3.

The Seahawks referred to their previous statement on the arrest last month in which they said, “we are aware of the situation, still gathering information and disappointed.”

At the NFL league meetings last month, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said of Boykin’s future with team, “We’re just waiting on finding out what all took place and that.”

Boykin was Russell Wilson’s backup last season as a rookie after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. Boykin played in five games last season.