The Seahawks and Kam Chancellor have agreed to a three-year contract extension, a league source has confirmed to the Times. ESPN reported the deal first, reporting that the deal is worth worth $36 million with $25 million guaranteed.

Chancellor had said on Monday he was feeling good about the progress of negotiations and hoped to retire as a Seahawk, which came a day after coach Pete Carroll had also said things looked positive.

The deal makes Chancellor among the highest-paid safeties in the NFL at $12 million per year and keeps him with the team through the 2020 season. The guaranteed money was also a key with the total value and guaranteed ranking on part with the four-year, $48 million with $33 million that Miami’s Reshad Jones received last March, a deal regarded as likely setting a floor for Chancellor’s

Chancellor was entering the final year of four-year, $28 million extension signed in 2013.

The extension comes two years and one day after Chancellor began a hold out in search of a new contract in which he ultimately missed the first two games of the 2015 season before returning without getting a new deal.

But both sides had said that there was no lingering resentment from that incident and Tuesday’s news makes that even more clear as the team is keeping one of its original members of the Legion of Boom in the fold.

At $12 million a year (the full details of the contract have yet to be released) Chancellor would be the third-highest paid Seahawk on an annual basis behind QB Russell Wilson ($21.75 million per season) and cornerback Richard Sherman ($14 million per season).

Chancellor becomes the first player drafted during the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era to sign a second significant extension with the team (Michael Bennett, signed as a free agent in 2013, has also signed two contracts with the team).

That Chancellor will be 30 next season had some looking at his situation as a test case of how the team will handle its core players going forward as they begin to age.

The Seahawks drafted two safeties in 2017, including strong safety Delano Hill, and also signed free agent Bradley McDougald, appearing to begin to make plans for the turning over of a new secondary.

But Chancellor is now signed meaning the team will now turn to its attention over the next year or so to Sherman and safety Earl Thomas, who can each become unrestricted free agents following the 2018 season. Thomas is making an average of $10 million per season.

On Monday, Chancellor said negotiations on a new deal had been “positive on both ends and hopefully it gets done any time now. But I feel like it’s been positive on both ends, both sides have been very productive working together and I’m just waiting to see what’s happening.’’

Asked if he hoped to retire as a Seahawk, Chancellor nodded.

“I love this team,’’ Chancellor said. “They gave me my first opportunity, the only opportunity. And I would love to retire here.’’