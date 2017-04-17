The Seahawks are reportedly hosting Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell for a pre-draft visit.

The Seahawks are hosting one of the more enigmatic players in the 2017 NFL Draft, Michigan State defensive lineman Malik McDowell, for a pre-draft visit on Monday, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

While the 6-6-1/4, 295-pound McDowell is considered by many to be a potential first-rounder due in part to a versatility to play just about anywhere on the defensive line, he also comes with a bevy of question marks about his maturity and work ethic — he left school after three years and will be just 21 next season.

“He is a boom-or-bust guy — there is no in-between,” an anonymous scout was quoted as saying in Nolan Nawrocki’s 2017 NFL Draft Preview.

That same scouting report of McDowell said “Could thrive in a culture such as the Seahawks or Panthers that embraces individual personalities within the team concept. A high-ceiling, low-floor talent who is more likely to succeed the lower he is draft and could provide the greatest return with a new team on his second contract.”

That same scouting report, though, also said the best scheme for McDowell could be in which he has “a Michael Bennett-like role. … kicking inside in nickel situations to mismatch guards with his quickness and setting the edge on run downs.”

Seattle has some age on its defensive line with three of four projected starters ages 30 or over — Bennett and Cliff Avril are 31 and Athyba Rubin 30 — as well as having yet to replace Tony McDaniel, who remains unsigned and was essentially a co-starter with Jarran Reed at the other tackle spot last season.

The Seahawks will be counting on even more from Frank Clark on the line next season and will hope for a breakout from second-year player Quinton Jefferson, who played little last season due to injuries.

But the Seahawks unquestionably need to add some reinforcements on the defensive line.

Teams are allowed 30 official pre-draft visits.

According to lists compiled by WalterFootball.com, the visit by McDowell would be the 13th Seattle has held so far that has been publicly revealed.

Here are other players known to have visited:

DE Jonathan Calvin, Mississippi State

SS Adrian Colbert, Miami

RB Dalton Crossan, New Hampshire

CB Shaquil Griffin, Central Florida

Free safety David Jones, Richmond

CB Jourdan Lewis, Michigan

Safety Obi Melifonwu, UConn

WR Damore’ea Stringefellow, Ole Miss

DT Josh Tupou, Colorado

QB Davis Webb, Cal

CB Ahkello Witherspoon, Colorado

WR Deangelo Yancey, Purdue