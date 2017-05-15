An NFL Network report Monday night stated that the Seahawks have had contact with representatives for free agent QB Colin Kaepernick.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider reportedly reached out to the representatives for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick last Friday, according to a report Monday night from Michael Silver of the NFL Network.

“Interest in him as potential backup is legit,” Silver wrote.

That report came after Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in a radio interview Monday morning that the team is “looking at all those guys (backup quarterbacks” when asked specifically about Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III.

“We are looking at everybody, really,” Carroll said to ESPN 710 Seattle (an interview detailed here).

It’s thought Seattle’s interest in exploring the market for a veteran quarterback has been heightened in recent weeks after the team did not take a quarterback in the draft and so far has not found an undrafted rookie free agent who could make a legitimate run at the backup quarterback spot.

Seattle’s two quarterbacks behind starter Russell Wilson are Trevone Boykin, who threw 18 passes last season as a rookie, and former Skyline High star Jake Heaps.

The Seahawks signed former West Virginia QB Skyler Howard as an undrafted free agent. But he was waived by the team on Monday. The team also had Daniel Birdsong of Tennessee Tech in its rookie mini-camp as a tryout player, but did not sign him.

The veteran QB market is pretty thin with Kaepernick and Griffin at the top of the list.

That Kaepernick remains unsigned has raised questions about whether the political stances he took last fall — initially sitting for national anthem and then kneeling — are making teams wary.

Among those expressing that sentiment has been Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, one of a few notable Seattle players to say they support Kaepernick’s stance. Sherman told ESPN in March he thinks Kaepnerick is being “blackballed” and questioned why a QB like Matt Schaub had been signed while Kaepernick remained on the sideline.

Kaepernick became a free agent when he opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March.

Kaepernick started 11 games for the 49ers in 2016. A team that went 2-14 went 1-10 in his starts. But Kaepernicks’ 90.7 passer rating was 17th in the NFL and his best in three seasons. Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl following the 2012 season in his first year as a starter and led San Francisco to the NFC Championship game against the Seahawks in 2013. Seattle clinched the win when a last-minute Kaepernick pass in the end zone intended for Michael Crabtree was tipped by Richard Sherman into the hands of Seahawks linebacker Malcolm Smith for an interception.