The Seahawks are expected to get a visit from veteran free agent J.J. Wilcox in an attempt to bolster depth at safety.

The Seahawks will reportedly be one of two teams to get a visit from free agent safety J.J. Wilcox, who spent the last four years with the Dallas Cowboys. Wilcox is also scheduled to visit Tampa Bay, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The 26-year-old has 38 starts in four years with Dallas but just four last season when he was used mostly in a reserve role, finishing with 45 tackles.

Seattle has been known seeking an upgrade in its depth at safety after the events of last season, when both Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas suffered injuries — Thomas missing the last four regular season and two playoff games of the year with a broken tibia.

Chancellor also had off-season surgery to repair bone spurs in both ankles.

The team expects each ready for the start of the 2017 season. But the falloff in production from Thomas to Steven Terrell was telling — Seattle allowed 34 or more points in three of the six games it played without Thomas after his injury against Carolina — and the Seahawks are wanting an upgrade there.

Also, both of the primary safety backups last season — Terrell and Kelcie McCray — are now unrestricted free agents.

Each could return, but in any case Seattle is hoping to add some veteran depth to that spot.

Wilcox has ample experience at both safety spots, starting all 16 games at free safety for Dallas in 2014 and spending last season at strong safety.

Wilcox made $1.8 million last season in the final year of his initial rookie deal after being taken in the third round in 2013. But he lost a starting job to first-round pick Byron Jones.