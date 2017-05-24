The Seahawks are reportedly bringing in backup quarterbacks for a visit Wednesday, including Colin Kaepernick.

The Seahawks are bringing in Colin Kaepernick and Austin Davis for visits in their search for a backup quarterback, according to multiple reports.

The visits, though, don’t mean a signing is immediately in the offing, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter who reported “Seattle doing background on QBs, no move expected today, nothing imminent, standard visit.”

Still, the news of the visit indicates some progress being made on securing another QB.

The Seahawks are not on the field this week, having been docked a week of OTAs (Organized Team Activities) as punishment for violating rules on off-season practice a year ago. But they will be back on the field next Tuesday and it has been thought Seattle might like a new backup QB signed in time for those workouts.

That the Seahawks are bringing in multiple QBs, though, also goes along with what coach Pete Carroll had said, that the team would be “looking at everybody” as it attempts to upgrade the competition for the backup spot behind Russell Wilson, even if most of the focus on Seattle’s efforts in that regard has centered on Kaepnerick.

The 27-year-old Davis has 10 starts in a career dating to 2012, eight coming with the Rams in 2014. One of his starts in 2014 included a 28-26 win over the Seahawks in St. Louis.

Seattle has been looking at veterans the last few weeks to beef up the backup QB competition.

Second-year backup Trevone Boykin still has unresolved legal issues dating to a March arrest for pubic intoxication and marijuana possession and the only other QB on the roster is former Skyline High standout Jake Heaps.

Seattle cut former West Virginia QB Skyler Howard following rookie mini-camp and did not sign Daniel Birdsong as a tryout player, which increased the team’s urgency to look for a veteran backup.

Kaepernick was the primary starting QB for the 49ers from 2012-16 but opted out of his contract to become a free agent in March (he would have been released had he not).

That the 29-year-old has remained unsigned has generated no lack of debate, with many wondering how much of an impact has been his decision last year to initially sit and then kneel during the national anthem (it has been reported that he has told teams he will stand during the anthem this season).

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell seemed to imply Tuesday he didn’t think teams were blackballing Kaepernick but instead each making their own individual decision about their QB spot.

It looks like we’re at least getting closer to decision time for the Seahawks.