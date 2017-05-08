The Seahawks were reportedly awarded running back Mike Davis off waivers from the 49ers on Monday.

The Seahawks have been awarded running back Mike Davis off waivers, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

A fourth-round pick of the 49ers in 2015 out of South Carolina at 126 overall, Davis was waived by the 49ers on Friday.

The 5-9, 217-pounder played in 14 games with one start over the last two seasons, with 54 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown and 10 catches for 63 yards.

Davis played in just six games in 2015 due to hand injury that had him on the Injured Reserve list, designated to return.

After playing in the 49ers’ first eight games in 2016 he was then inactive for the next seven. He was active for the final game of the season against the Seahawks but did not play.

He rushed for 50 yards on 19 carries last season with a long rush of eight.

Davis rushed for 2,440 yards and 22 touchdowns on 454 carries during three years at South Carolina, ranking ninth in school history in total yards and eighth in yards per carry at 5.4, before declaring for the draft. He also had 70 receptions for 755 yards at South Carolina.

Davis gives Seattle 11 players listed as tailbacks on its current roster. The others are Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, Alex Collins, Troymaine Pope, George Farmer, Chris Carson, J.D. McKissic, Tre Madden and Terrence Magee.

Seattle last week waived running back Kelvin Taylor after signing fullback Brandon Cottom.

Seattle also has two fullbacks on its current roster — Cottom and Malcolm Johnson — giving the Seahawks 13 total running backs.