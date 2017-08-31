The Seahawks are also reportedly shopping cornerback Jeremy Lane and running back Alex Collins as well as receiver Jermaine Kearse as roster cutdown date nears.

With NFL roster cutdown day now roughly 48 hours away — teams have to cut from 90 to 53 by Saturday at 1 p.m. Seattle time — the trade rumor mill is heating up.

And after a report Wednesday that the Seahawks are looking for offers for receiver Jermaine Kearse comes another report from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com that Seattle is also “gauging” the “trade values” of cornerback Jeremy Lane and running back Alex Collins as well as Kearse.

Lane has a contract structure similar to that of Kearse in which his salary cap number increases greatly in 2018 and 2019 — to $7.25 million each year — that would give some motivation for Seattle to see if it could get something for him now and then save a combined $11.25 million against the cap in those two years. The Seahawks guaranteed Lane’s $4 million base salary in February and that might not make it easy to move him.

But cornerbacks are also valuable and Seattle appears willing to move Lane if it can find a deal.

That Seattle might be looking to trade Lane would also seem to indicate growing confidence in the ability of rookie third-round pick Shaquill Griffin, who would likely become a fulltime starter in the base defense at right cornerback if Lane were to be moved. It also might indicate growing comfort in the ability of recently signed free agent Tramaine Brock to play the nickel — Lane’s primary position — if needed as well as confidence that Seattle could get the depth it needs out of the likes of Pierre Desir, DeAndre Elliott and/or Neiko Thorpe, the other corners on the roster who would appear to move up the depth chart if Lane were gone.

Carroll spoke admiringly of Lane on Wednesday noting that the six-year veteran had taken a leap in his approach to the game this season knowing he had a chance to become a fulltime starter after a knee injury to DeShawn Shead in the NFC divisional playoff game against Atlanta last January.

“I don’t remember how much we’ve talked about Jeremy,” Carroll said. “Just kind of growth this off-season, but he has really applied himself. He’s had a fantastic off-season. The time that he missed, he was chomping just to get back in there and he did and when he did he jumped right back out and he’s fine and he’s in great shape. He had a fantastic off-season and he just seems like he’s grown. Just grown with the opportunity of it coming his way and all faces of our program across the board, everybody recognizes it, he does too. He’ll tell you he feels differently than he did before. He’s just grown. It’s a maturity thing. We’re excited for him and I think he’s going to do a great job. He can play nickel, he can play outside, we can move him all around, there’s a lot of versatility in him.”

Lane, 27, has started 15 games for the Seahawks at cornerback and was the team’s primary nickelback last season. He has been filling the nickel role in the preseason as well as also serving as the starter in the base defense at right cornerback.

Carroll also spoke enthusiastically of what he has seen from Griffin, who has typically worked as a third cornerback in the preseason but started when Lane was out for the first game.

“Yeah, he’s been really something,” Carroll said. “I’ve been really impressed with this guy. Not just about the physical stuff, because he is really fast and he’s really a talented athlete and great size and all that. His mentality has been really even. He’s shown up every day to practice, he’s battled and competed every day. He’s shown the resilience that you need to play to play that position. I think it was game two, it might have been Minnesota, when he really got checked out and they came after him. He stayed really even keeled and finished the game, doing a good job, playing really good technique. He didn’t get scattered like some young guys might do. So, he’s shown us really positive stuff and I think we are very fortunate we have a very legitimate guy to play out there.”

Collins, a fifth-round pick in 2016 out of Arkansas, has been perceived as having an uphill battle to win a roster spot this year due in part to the emergence of seventh-round 2017 pick Chris Carson, who is Seattle’s leading rusher in the exhibition season.

Collins did not have a carry in the third preseason game against the Chiefs.