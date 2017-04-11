The Seahawks have reportedly agreed to terms to sign defensive end Dion Jordan, a 2013 first-round pick who was waived in March by Miami.

The Seahawks earlier this year signed the No. 2 overall pick in the 2013 draft, left tackle Luke Joeckel.

Now they have apparently added the No. 3 overall pick in that draft, defensive end Dion Jordan, who has agreed to terms to sign with the Seahawks, according to a report Tuesday morning from Tom Pelissero of USA Today. Jordan was waived by the Dolphins in March after a troubled career in Miami that included being suspended for all of the 2015 season for a third violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy and then missing last season with a knee injury.

Jordan, who played at Oregon, played in just 26 games for Miami with 46 tackles and three sacks in those two seasons.

“For where he was selected, it’s not a move that has worked out,” Mike Tannenbaum, the Dolphins’ executive vice president of football operations told reporters at the NFL league meetings last month in Arizona. “That’s pretty obvious.”

The Seahawks are undoubtedly signing Jordan to a low-risk deal, likely for one year, in an attempt to revive Jordan’s career.

Jordan is represented by Doug Hendrickson, who also represents Michael Bennett and Marshawn Lynch, among others.