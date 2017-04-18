Richard Sherman, the subject of trade talks, won't attend the opening weeks of the Seahawks offseason training program according to a report Tuesday morning.

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who the team has acknowledged it could consider trading, will not attend the opening weeks of Seattle’s offseason training program which begins Tuesday, according to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback.

Breer reported Sherman plans to report in mid-May before the start of Organized Training Activities, the final of the three phases of the offseason program.

The training program is voluntary and Sherman will not be subject to fines for missing any of it.

Other notable Seahawks have sat out most or all of the program the last few years, as well, including defensive lineman Michael Bennett and running back Marshawn Lynch.

Sherman, though, has typically attended and skipping any of the program is undoubtedly meant as something of a statement about his precarious future with the team.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have each said in interviews since late March that the team could consider trading Sherman for the right price. Other reports have stated that Sherman is not only in the conversations about a trade but has told the team to explore options.

A trade is still thought highly unlikely. But if it were to happen, it would almost certainly occur by the time of the draft on April 27.

Despite the trade conjecture of the last few weeks, Sherman has been said to have been a regular presence at the VMAC of late and pretty much conducting offseason business as usual.

The first two weeks of the program are devoted solely to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.

The first real “football’’ aspects of the program don’t occur until the third week when teams begin three weeks of on-field workouts in which there is no live contact or team drills (meaning, no offense vs. defense — each side has to work out separately).

Sherman apparently plans to return before the offseason program concludes with four weeks of Organized Team Activities (though Seattle will be docked a week of OTAs this year as a result of penalties for violating rules on off-season workouts a year ago).

The OTAs are then followed by a mandatory one-week mini-camp that includes three on-field workouts. The mini-camp is the only part of the offseason program for which a player can be fined for missing.