A report Saturday night adds further confirmation that the Seahawks will get visits from veteran running backs Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles over the next week or so.

In their pursuit of a veteran free agent running back, the Seahawks are expected to get a visit Sunday from longtime Minnesota standout Adrian Peterson on Sunday and from Jamaal Charles sometime in the next week, as well.

The report of Peterson’s visit Sunday came from Josina Anderson of ESPN.com while Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com reported that each is set to visit Seattle “in the coming days.”

That makes four running backs reported to have visited or who have made plans to visit.

Eddie Lacy of Green Bay visited Friday and into Saturday before heading to Minnesota, where he has a visit planned with the Vikings.

And Latavius Murray of the Raiders has a visit planned with Seattle on Tuesday.

The Seahawks are still apparently waiting on word from free agent offensive lineman T.J. Lang if he will sign a contract with Seattle, and that would likely help clarify Seattle’s free agent plans moving forward.

La Canfora reported what has been expected — that the Seahawks are taking their time with their running back decision, a position at which the free agent market has been slow to develop.

The fact that it is regarded as a strong draft class for running backs could be contributing to teams taking their time to sign running backs — only three running backs have signed in the first three days of free agency.

Seattle has already been linked to all four of the running backs listed above so the news that they will visit mostly reaffirms Seattle’s interest.

And while Peterson is set to visit Sunday, that Seattle has further visits planned with Charles and Murray would seem to indicate they are getting the visits done and will make decisions down the road on contract offers.

Charles, Lacy and Peterson all have health issues that the Seahawks will want to examine on their visits. Lacy had ankle surgery that ended his 2016 season while Charles had an ACL injury in 2015 that lingered into last season and Peterson played just three games last year after also suffering a knee injury.

Peterson also turns 32 on March 21.

News of Seattle’s interest in Peterson first broke on Tuesday when his father, Nelson Peterson, told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that there was mutual interest between the Seahawks and the veteran running back.

Nelson Peterson also cited the presence of Darrell Bevell as Seattle’s offensive coordinator as a possible factor in drawing Adrian Peterson to the Seahawks.

Bevell was the OC for the Vikings from 2006-10, with Peterson playing under Bevell from 2007-10, seasons in which he gained 1,341, 1,760, 1,383 and 1,298 yards, respectively.

“Those are some pretty good years,” Nelson Peterson told the Pioneer Press.

Peterson became a free agent when the Vikings declined to pick up a contract option for the 2017 season. That contract would have paid him $18 million next season.

He is also thought interested in talking with the Raiders and Patriots and hasn’t ruled out returning to Minnesota, with whom he has gained 11,747 yards since 2007.

Peterson, though, rushed for 72 yards on 37 carries, an average of 1.9 per carry with a long of 13.

It had also been reported earlier in the week that Charles would visit.

Charles, who was released in February, suffered a second ACL injury in 2015 but is considered healthy now. But he also turns 30 in December and has played just eight games the past two seasons, one reason he will take visits.

Charles played at Texas with Seattle safety Earl Thomas and the two have the same agent, David Mulugheta.

Before the 2015 injury, Charles had rushed for more than 1,000 yards in five of the previous six seasons, including 1,033 in 2014 when he had 159 against Seattle in a 24-20 Chiefs win on Nov. 16. He hasn’t had more yards in a game since then and has 404 yards on 83 carries overall in eight games in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He had 40 yards on 12 carries in three games in 2016 when he continued to battle knee issues.

Charles has also been a standout receiver with the Chiefs, with a career-high 70 in 2013, and could help fill the third-down back role for the Seahawks, as well.