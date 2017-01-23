The Colts are expected to interview Seahawks' co-directors of player personnel Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner for their suddenly vacant general manager position.

Seahawks co-directors of player personnel Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner appear to again be in the sights of another team with an opening at general manager.

Each was interviewed earlier this month by the 49ers before withdrawing their names when San Francisco appeared headed in another direction (the 49ers have yet to make an official hire, however).

Now it’s Indianapolis set to interview Fitterer and Kirchner, according to various national reports.

The Colts’ GM job came open over the weekend when Ryan Grigson was fired. The Colts are also expected to interview Minnesota assistant general manager George Paton.

The Seahawks have had several assistant coaches and execs interviewed for other jobs, notably OL coach Tom Cable by the 49ers and defensive coordinator Kris Richard by the Bills — each as potential head coaches. But so far, Seattle has not had any departures from its assistant coaching or personnel staffs.

Kirchner has been with the Seahawks since 2010 and Fitterer since 2001. They each became co-directors of player personnel in 2014, a role in which they work together to direct both the college and pro scouting departments of the Seahawks.