Earlier rumors that Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard could be a candidate to become the head coach of the Buffalo Bills took on greater validity Friday with a report from the NFL Network that the Bills have requested permission to interview Richard and that it’s “expected to happen” sometime after Seattle’s wild card playoff game against Detroit Saturday.

The report, from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, also stated that an interview this week the Bills had with Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott was “very good.”

Assistants of teams that make the divisional round of the playoffs can be interviewed in the week leading up to the game, but only at their home (meaning, the Bills will have to come to Seattle to interview Richard. If Seattle loses then obviously it doesn’t matter). The Bills are looking for a replacement for Rex Ryan, who was fired after going 7-9 and finishing third in the AFC East this season.

The 37-year old Richard has been Seattle’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons, taking over for Dan Quinn, who left following the 2014 season to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Quinn took over for Gus Bradley, who left after the 2012 season to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bradley was fired this year with a 14-48 record while Quinn led the Falcons to an NFC South title this year in his second season and could host Seattle next week in the divisional round if the Seahawks advance.

Seattle’s success under Pete Carroll has meant several of the team’s assistants are annually mentioned as potential head coaching candidates. It is also expected that assistant head coach and offensive line coach Tom Cable will likely interview with the 49ers next week, as will Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, the team’s co-directors of player personnel, for the role of general manager of the 49ers.

Asked this week about being linked to head coaching jobs, Richard said he would concentrate first on his duties with the Seahawks.

“It makes no difference,” he said. “There’s nothing that’s official. Our focus is this week at hand. We still have tons of work and hopefully tons of more games ahead of us riding here, and that’s where our focus is. Taking this thing as far as we can. … very humbled, absolutely Very humbling to even be considered. Again, nothing is official, I don’t know very much about anything, if anything at all.”

Carroll has consistently stated that he encourages his assistants to pursue head coaching jobs.

“Honestly to me, it’s a very positive thing,” Carroll said. “When guys come to this program and we first talk about coming, I’ll tell them I’ll do everything I can to help them get wherever they want to go and do whatever they want to do with their careers. I mean that. When the opportunity comes up and our guys are getting some looks and stuff, I’m the first one cheerleading for them and working with them, in every way that I can.”

Richard played at USC from 1998-2001, the last year under Carroll, who coached at USC from 2001-09. Richard then played 38 games with the Seahawks who made him a third-round pick in 2002, and one season with the 49ers before entering coaching. He worked under Carroll at USC in 2008-09 before coming with Carroll to Seattle in 2010 where he quickly earned plaudits for helping groom the Legion of Boom secondary.

Richard first served as assistant defensive backs coach at Seattle in 2010, then defensive backs and cornerbacks coach (2011), then defensive backs coach (2012-14) and the last two years serving as defensive coordinator.

Carroll said this week he thinks Richard will be a good head coach someday.

“I think he’s an amazing candidate for when the time comes, and I don’t think it’s too far off,” Carroll said.