A report states the 49ers plan to interview Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable next week as the team searches for a new head coach.

It had already been known that the San Francisco 49ers might have an interest in talking with Seahawks assistant head coach and offensive line coach Tom Cable about potentially replacing the fired Chip Kelly as head coach.

Thursday came an even more specific report from CSNBayArea.com that the 49ers plan to interview Cable next week.

NFL rules stipulate that coaches of teams in the wild card round cannot be interviewed that week. However, coaches of teams that win in the wild card round can be interviewed the week of the divisional game, but only at their home. So either way, Cable can be interviewed next week in Seattle and it sounds as if the 49ers plan to do that just.

The report also states that the 49ers are interested in speaking with Seattle co-directors of player personnel Scott Fitterer and Trent Krichner as a potential general manager to replace the fired Trent Baalke.

Kirchner previously worked with Carolina, Kansas City and Washington before coming to Seattle in 2010.

Fitterer has been on the Seattle staff since 2001.