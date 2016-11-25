This week's release of J'Marcus Webb showed Seattle's increasing faith in its young offensive linemen.

Another week, another veteran released, another time when the Seahawks gave a reason for the move as being due in part to increased faith in young players whose time they feel has come.

A week ago, it was running back Christine Michael getting waived with the Seahawks deciding they could get what they needed out of Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise and Troymaine Pope at tailback the rest of the season.

This week, it was offensive lineman J’Marcus Webb waived with the Seahawks deciding that they had seen enough from Rees Odhiambo to feel comfortable with him as a backup guard/tackle, if needed, with fellow rookie George Fant having emerged as a starter at left tackle and Bradley Sowell now healthy enough to provide whatever veteran depth they want.

There was obviously more at play in Webb’s release, foremost being that Seattle had to create an opening to get George Farmer on the roster to add tailback depth — the addition of Farmer gives the Seahawks five tailbacks on the 53-man roster.

But the move also signaled that the Seahawks are ready to go forward with a offensive line that now features just one player — Sowell — who has more than three years experience in the NFL and and only two (Sowell and Justin Britt) with more than two. Four of the eight — Fant, Odhiambo, center Joey Hunt and right guard Germain Ifedi — are rookies.

Offensive line coach Tom Cable explained the release of Webb this week as due to “the growth (of Odhiambo) and with the roster moves and all that going on, our issue at running back. It’s the negative part of what we do but you’ve got to be ready to make those moves.” (Cable, though, also said of Webb that it was “a matter of when your opportunity comes performing at a level that kind of keeps you going in the right direction).

Odhiambo hadn’t played on offense before getting 10 snaps Sunday at left tackle when Fant left for part of one series and all of another after injuring his shoulder (Fant is apparently fine as he has not been listed on the injury report all week).

Odhiambo, a third-round pick out of Boise State, had been inactive for all but one game prior to Sunday when the team made him active instead of Webb.

Odhiambo could be active more often now as he can play both guard and tackle — Sowell has been primarily a tackle with the Seahawks and the other backup, Hunt, is a center.

If there was a surprising aspect to Webb’s release it was the that he was the most experienced linemen with significant time at both guard and tackle.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that Seattle could actually just turn back to Webb, if needed — he was not claimed and is now a free agent.

“A guy like J’Marcus, we would love to bring him back if we needed to and had a spot,’’ Carroll said. “We want to make sure he understands that.”

For now, though, Webb stands as another in what has been an increasing list of free-agent failures the last few years, if not to quite the same degree as some. Webb was Seattle’s highest-paid outside free agent this year with a two-year contract worth $5.75 million, with $2.45 million guaranteed. He will still count $600,000 against the salary cap next season.

Last year, the team released cornerback Cary Williams before he could finish the first season of a three-year contract worth $18 million with $7 million guaranteed.

Carroll, though, said he’d be reluctant to say there’s any theme to the reasons why a number of free agents haven’t panned out of late (and worth noting that some have, such as Ahtyba Rubin.)

“Every case seems to be individual,’’ Carroll said. “I don’t think you can categorize by throwing them in a lump. They’re individual cases of how guys fit and how other guys play and in this case it was how other guys performed really, that made that come to light like that. I don’t know if it’s any big statement, I can’t make a big statement about free agency based on that.”

While Webb hadn’t come through the way the team hoped, failing to win a starting job at tackle, he at least had the experience of 64 career NFL starts. Seattle is now going with an offensive line with 109 combined career starts and with two of its three backups (Hunt and Odhiambo) with a career combined 12 offensive line snaps.

Cable, though, says he has all the confidence in Odhiambo, if he’s needed.

“He gives us more depth and he gives us an answer to go to somebody,’’ Cable said. “He did very well. It’s been about a month we felt like (that he took a turn) he and George were really on the come and they have really caught up, I think.’’

The Seahawks are banking on it.