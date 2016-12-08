The Seattle-Green Bay game Sunday will be refereed by Walt Coleman, who also had the whistle for two of the more memorable playoff games in the team's recent history.

Seahawks’ games the last few weeks have been relatively free of significant penalties — Seattle has just 15 penalties in the last three games, far below its season average of 7.3.

That trend could continue this week as the Seattle-Green Bay game will be officiated by the crew of referee Walt Coleman, which according to Pro Football Reference calls about one penalty per game fewer than average.

Coleman also brings a little bit of pro-Seattle karma with him — among the Seahawks’ games in his history are the 2011 divisional playoff win over New Orleans (the Beast Quake game) and the wild card playoff win at Minnesota in January (the Frozen Eyebrow game).

Seattle is 4-2 overall with Coleman’s crew in the Pete Carroll era, though none of those games has come this season with his most recent Seahawks game being the playoff tilt at Minnesota.

Seattle currently stands as the 10th-most penalized team in the NFL, with its 7.3 average just about the 7.0 of last season.

Where there continues to be a significant difference is in the penalties called on opponents, which is up substantially this season.

Seattle’s opponents are averaging 6.6 penalties per game, which while tied for the 11th fewest in the NFL is up more than one penalty per game fro last season, when Seahawk’s foes were called for just 5.5 per game.

That means Seattle is being called for 0.7 more penalties per game than its opponent this year as opposed to the 1.5 of last season.