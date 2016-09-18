The Rams moved back to L.A., but kept doing what they always do against the Seahawks -- winning a 9-3 scrum on Sunday. Here is what fans and media members had to say:

The Sun rose Sunday morning, folks drank their morning cup of coffee and watched the Seahawks get mauled by the Rams’ defensive line in a physically draining 9-3 loss. So, business as usual.

“Rams STILL have the Seahawks number,” one media member tweeted — followed by a string of other tweets echoing that sentiment.

It’s a hard point to argue against, as the Rams have won their last three games vs. the Hawks, and four of the last five. Even a change of scenery couldn’t change the simple fact that the Seahawks — for whatever reason — can’t seem to solve the Rams. New state, same result.

As if the loss wasn’t painful enough, the Seahawks also face growing injury concerns. Receiver Tyler Lockett missed much of the game with a knee injury, before returning late in the fourth quarter for a game-best 53-yard catch. Meanwhile, Doug Baldwin appeared to be hampered by a back issue, while Thomas Rawls had to leave the game with a leg injury.

All in all, Sunday hurt for the Seahawks and their fan base. Here is what people had to say following the loss: