Fisher had to speak up to challenge a play against the Patriots.

Upon further review … just take his word for it.

Rams coach Jeff Fisher — wanting to challenge an incomplete-pass call Sunday against the Patriots — had to deliver the word verbally when a frantic check of all his pockets failed to locate his red challenge flag.

“Just one of those funny moments on the sideline,” said Fisher, who for the record did win the challenge.

Headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Tragedy: Jeff Fisher unable to sign new contract because he lost his pen.”

• At SportsPickle.com: “Pentagon unveils plans for new $390 million T-shirt cannon.”

Not sweating it

Excessive sweat might be linked to anxiety and depression, according to Chinese and Canadian researchers.

In a related story, the Jets’ team doctor — in the wake of Monday night’s 41-10 loss — reports the squad is in perfect mental health.

Stat of the Day

Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops has more Big 12 championships (10) than home losses (9) during his 18-year tenure in Norman.

Attn: Tom Bodett

Boise State and Baylor, in case you missed it, will be paired in the Motel 6 Cactus Bowl on Dec. 27.

And they will keep a light on for ya: The game doesn’t kick off until 8:15 p.m.

Quote marks

• Comedian Argus Hamilton, on the death of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro: “49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick praised Castro as a great humanitarian, automatically triggering the NFL’s concussion protocol.”

• NBC’s Jimmy Fallon, after vice president-elect Mike Pence took in Monday’s Jets-Colts debacle at MetLife Stadium: “Pence heard so much booing he thought he was seeing ‘Hamilton’ again.”

• Brad Rock of Salt Lake City’s Deseret News, after Bill Clinton sat courtside for last week’s Bucks-Nets game: “All went smoothly until Clinton demanded a recount on the scoring.”

• Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, after Patriots star Rob Gronkowski’s third career back surgery ended his season: “Sadly, it’s looking more and more like he might well be the Tiger of tight ends.”

Some throw-in

Police in Manchester, England, responding to some postmatch mayhem arrested a Celtic fan in Piccadilly Gardens for throwing a hamburger at a police horse.

Witnesses say it was a soccer fan, all right: He threw the burger at the horse with both hands over his head.