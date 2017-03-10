That Seattle was aggressively pursuing T.J. Lang spoke to the team’s sense of urgency to improve an offensive line that many regarded last year as among the worst in the NFL.

The Seahawks’ pursuit of free-agent offensive lineman T.J. Lang was reported to have hit a slight snag Friday — a delayed flight to Seattle for his visit with team coaches and executives.

But that was thought unlikely to slow the team’s aggressiveness to reel in Lang, a Pro Bowl guard last season with the Green Bay Packers who could become the most highly paid free-agent offensive linemen the team has signed since Pete Carroll took over as coach and John Schneider as general manager in 2010.

Lang visited Detroit on Thursday, according to a report from Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post, apparently staying until at least Saturday.

He had been expected to then visit Denver, but that trip was canceled after the Broncos signed free-agent guard Ronald Leary.

Lang is also thought to be still considering returning to Green Bay, where he has played since 2009 (and it was also reported that another Packer, running back Eddie Lacy, was also visiting the Seahawks on Friday).

Seattle’s visit with Lang came as even more offensive linemen signed around the league on the second day of the free-agent period, such as left tackle Kelvin Beachum — whom many initially figured could be a Seahawks target — with the New York Jets.

That left Lang as by far the most accomplished free-agent offensive lineman remaining and possibly the last real chance for Seattle to make a legitimate splash at that position in free agency along with having already reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Jacksonville guard/tackle Luke Joeckel (that deal, though, had yet to be officially announced as of Friday evening).

That Seattle was aggressively pursuing Lang spoke to the team’s sense of urgency to improve a line that many regarded last year as among the worst in the NFL.

It also came in the wake of an NFL combine in which many analysts came away thinking the overall offensive-line class isn’t strong, with few prospects who would be considered surefire bets to make a significant immediate impact, with most of those likely gone by the time the Seahawks pick at No. 26.

Lang was generally considered among the top five offensive linemen available in free agency.

But he also comes with some injury questions, one reason he was making trips.

A key part of the visit figures to be the physical when Seattle can determine where Lang is in recovery from a January arthroscopic hip surgery as well as a foot injury that he suffered last season.

But if Lang passes muster on the physical, then the question may be how aggressive Seattle will be about getting him under contract.

Seattle made J’Marcus Webb its most expensive free-agent addition last year with a two-year deal worth $5.75 million. But that was hardly a big investment, and the team had no reservations releasing Webb in November when he wasn’t working out.

Seattle has already committed up to $8 million for one year of Joeckel. But it is expected that deal is heavily laden with incentives and likely won’t be much risk to the team.

It will take more than that to get Lang — possibly a multiyear deal in the $8-9 million range per season. Lang’s age — he’ll be 30 next year — and injuries are part of why he appears to be more easily available than some of the other top-rent offensive linemen, and why the Packers allowed him to hit free agency.

But he also was good enough to have made the Pro Bowl last season (though he didn’t play due to the injuries) and as such, would rank as the most-accomplished outside free-agent offensive-line signing of the Carroll/Schneider era.

Seattle has not paid significant money to an outside offensive lineman since the first two years of the Carroll/Schneider era when they signed Robert Gallery to a three-year deal worth $15 million in 2011.

Gallery lasted just one season before being released, playing just 12 games.

Seattle also gave center Max Unger a four-year extension worth almost $25 million prior to the 2012 season.

But since then, the largest contract Seattle has handed an offensive lineman was the deal given to Webb a year ago.

The upshot last year was a line filled with nothing but recent draft picks and undrafted free agents other than Webb and Bradley Sowell, signed to a one-year deal worth $1 million.

And that led to a line that in the words of Schneider got “a bit too young’’ after seeing veterans J.R. Sweezy and Russell Okung leave in free agency and then being unable to replace their experience via free agency.

Not that Seattle hasn’t tried in the past to reel in free agents.

Carroll revealed prior to the playoff game against Atlanta that the Seahawks attempted to make a run last year at free-agent center Alex Mack, who ended up signing a five-year, $45 million deal with the Falcons. Who knows? Maybe Carroll let that slip to try to fend off what the team knows is criticism that it hasn’t paid enough attention to the line.

This year, though, the Seahawks seem more able — and maybe more willing — to put action behind those words with the pursuit of Lang.

Just how much more able and willing should become apparent soon.