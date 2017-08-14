Here's an updated look at our projection for the Seahawks' 53-man regular season roster after what we saw Sunday against the Chargers.

An actual game gave us that much more info this week on which to base a 53-man roster projection for the Seahawks.

So here we go (with another reminder that there are no cuts this year until after the final preseason game when teams will simply go from the roster maximum of 90 to the regular-season limit of 53).

QUARTERBACK

KEEP: Russell Wilson, Trevone Boykin.

CUT: Austin Davis.

COMMENT: Given that he was already the favorite for the backup job and the way he played against the Chargers it seems hard to figure at this point that Boykin won’t make the roster. The Seahawks won’t need to keep three quarterbacks.

TAILBACK

KEEP: Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, Chris Carson.

CUT: Alex Collins, Mike Davis.

COMMENT: I’m going with four tailbacks this week instead of the five of last week since I’m also keeping J.D. McKissic as a receiver — McKissic also can play tailback and serve as emergency depth there if needed. That allows us to keep Chris Carson but also open a spot for another receiver. Carson seems hard to keep off the roster at this point. And if the battle last week seemed between Carson and Collins for a final spot it may now be Davis who is the closer competitor for the final roster spot. Davis has 14 games of NFL experience with the 49ers and also has been used at times in camp as a third-down back which could increase his value. As for the guys at the top of this position it has become clear that for now Rawls is the starter with Lacy behind him and Prosise the third-down back and filling in.

FULLBACK

KEEP: Marcel Reece.

CUT: Tre Madden.

COMMENT: Reece is a trusted vet and would seem to still be the favorite here. But Madden has youth and some versatility and this may not be a slam dunk just yet.

TIGHT END

KEEP: Jimmy Graham, Luke Willson, Nick Vannett.

CUT: Marcus Lucas, Tyrone Swoopes, Steve Donatell.

COMMENT: Despite some nice moments in the last week for Lucas and Swoopes this still seems a pretty cut-and-dried position — it’s hard to see them keeping more than three and it’s also hard to see Vannett not making it after being taken in the third round last season. The early and extensive use of Lucas Sunday was interesting, though, and he may bear closer watching than had been expected (though it’s also worth remembering Willson was out meaning someone had to take a lot of early snaps). Lucas, recall, was the player who drew raves last season for his impersonation of Rob Gronkowski on the scout team the week Seattle beat the Patriots, preparing the Seahawks for the final play that went Seattle’s way.

WIDE RECEIVER

KEEP: Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Paul Richardson, Jermaine Kearse, Amara Darboh, J.D. McKissic, Kasen Williams.

CUT: Tanner McEvoy, Kenny Lawler, Jamel Johnson, David Moore, Cyril Grayson, Rodney Smith.

COMMENT: Could the back end of the receiver position get any more confusing? Williams was the star of the Chargers game and while you can qualify the performance as against a rookie cornerback and all the usual preseason caveats, the athleticism he displayed are exactly the kind of “unique qualities’’ the Seahawks say they are always pursuing. If he does anything similar again he’ll be really hard to keep off the roster if for no other reason than that the Seahawks would figure he’d be claimed if they waived him. McKissic was both the starting kickoff and punt returner Sunday and the Seahawks may want some legitimate depth at that spot as Lockett continues to ease his way back to full duty. And while Darboh hasn’t done a lot yet, he was a third-round pick, which would seem to put him on the roster. As for any questions about Kearse, recall how he was used against the Chargers — he played the first series like the rest of the starters and then watched the rest from the bench like the rest of the core starters. That hardly seems to indicate the team has any question about his status. McEvoy and Lawler also had some nice moments against the Chargers but even keeping seven receivers might seem a stretch.

OFFENSIVE LINE

KEEP: Justin Britt, Mark Glowinski, Oday Aboushi, Ethan Pocic, Luke Joeckel, Rees Odhiambo, Germain Ifedi, George Fant, Jordan Roos.

CUT: Joey Hunt, Will Pericak, Darrell Brown.

PUP: Justin Senior.

COMMENT: One change here since last week in my projection is adding Roos, who based on the glowing comments of Carroll a few days ago seems about a lock to make it. That would give the Seahawks nine offensive linemen, a usual number. Hunt’s status seems even shakier this week with Pocic getting some work at center — if the team feels comfortable with Pocic as the backup there then there might not be a need for Hunt, who has only played center.

DEFENSIVE LINE

KEEP: Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Athyba Rubin, Jarran Reed, Frank Clark, Nazair Jones, Cassius Marsh, Quinton Jefferson.

CUT: Garrison Smith, Jeremy Liggins, Tylor Harris, Davis Bass, Rodney Coe, Christian French, Greg Milhouse.

NFI: Malik McDonald, Dion Jordan.

COMMENT: Roster logjams elsewhere have me this week going with eight defensive linemen instead of nine — the Seahawks have gone with both on the roster depending on need. Many of those cut could have practice squad eligibility and be available for quick recall if needed. Marsh has had a nice camp and there wouldn’t seem to be any more question about whether he makes the roster.

LINEBACKER

KEEP: Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Michael Wilhoite, Terence Garvin, D.J. Alexander, Dewey McDonald.

CUT: Mike Morgan, Kache Palacio, Otha Peters, Marcus Smith.

COMMENT: The back end of the linebacker position continues to be a tough call. Alexander didn’t practice last week due to injury and didn’t play against the Chargers. But it seems too early to think he’s in real danger given his special teams pedigree and what the team gave up for him. I am this week switching out Morgan to include McDonald, who had some nice moments against the Chargers.

CORNERBACK

KEEP: Richard Sherman, Jeremy Lane, Neiko Thorpe, Shaquill Griffin, DeAndre Elliott.

CUT: Mike Tyson, Pierre Desir, Demetrius McCray.

PUP: DeShawn Shead.

COMMENT: Nothing seemed to happen this week to change anything here in terms of who makes the roster, though it’s worth noting that Desir has made a few highlight plays lately, both in the mock game last Monday and then again in the game against the Chargers — he had the caused fumble on the likely message-sending corner blitz after the Chargers called time out with 12 seconds left. If the team sours on Thorpe then maybe Desir could find his way onto the roster. But it seems too early to call that yet.

SAFETY

KEEP: Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Bradley McDougald, Delano Hill, Tedric Thompson.

CUT: Marcus Cromartie, Jordan Simone.

COMMENT: This seems to remain pretty cut and dried for now. McDougald provides veteran backup at both free and strong while Hill and Thompson get eased into things. Simone unfortunately suffered a serious injury that could end his season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KEEP: Blair Walsh, Jon Ryan, Tyler Ott.

CUT: None.

COMMENT: The special teams are set for now. Walsh did a nice job easing worries in his first Seahawks performance.