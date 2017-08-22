Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright said Tuesday he's back to full speed after missing last week to have a process done on his knee.

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright didn’t want to go into detail about the “process’’ he underwent on his knee last week which kept him away from training camp and a preseason game.

But he was happy to make a promise.

“I’ll be out there versus Green Bay, I promise,’’ Wright said of the Seahawks’ season opener on Sept. 10.

In fact, coach Pete Carroll has said Wright is expected to see action Friday when the Seahawks play their third preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at 5 p.m. at CenturyLink Field.

Wright played the first game against the Chargers before it was decided he should have some work done on his knee.

Wright, who has been a starter for Seattle since 2011 and the team’s starting weakside linebacker since 2013, reiterated what Carroll had said — that there was no specific injury that led to him taking the time off.

Instead, Wright said he just began to feel some pain in his knee last spring, around the time of Organized Team Activities, and said it lingered into the preseason.

“There was no specific thing,’’ he said. “Just sometimes things happen, things pop up, flare up. Just want to make sure you take care of it.’’

Wright said he “pushed through it’’ through the beginning of camp but decided to have the process done “to just be smart and be 100 percent for the season.’’

Wright, who turned 28 last month and has started 88 games in his Seattle career, said the work, well, worked.

“You see me practicing, running good — how do I look out there?’’ he asked.

Told by media that the practice Tuesday was closed to the media, he said “I’m out there running full speed. Looking like the cheetah I am.’’

Wright has only missed four games since entering the NFL in 2011 and said it was a weird experience having to watch Friday’s 20-13 win over the Vikings from afar.

“I was in my hotel watching it, just criticizing everything,’’ he said. “It sucked watching it. I was getting home sick.’’

What was worse was seeing the first team defense again give up a scoring drive on its first possession — this week it was a 13-play march that ended in a field goal where against the Chargers it was a 13-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with a touchdown.

“We definitely could be more dominant,’’ Wright said of how the starting defense has played. “But that’s the beauty of preseason. That’s the beauty of practice. We’ve come out there and just want to make sure we come out there this Friday and put on that dominant performance that we are used to seeing, that the fans are used to seeing. Want the first defense to go out there and get a turnover, make some big stops. It’s definitely come that time.’’