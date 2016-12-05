The football analytic site Pro Football Focus passed along high marks for Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett, Thomas Rawls and a few other Seahawks for the team's 40-7 win over the Panthers Sunday night.
And here are also some additional observations passed along from PFF:
- Russell Wilson threw more screen passes than usual, as 15 percent of his passes were screens. Normally, the Pro Bowler only throws screens six percent of the time. Wilson completed all five screen passes for 45 yards and a 104.2 QB Rating.
- Thomas Rawls finally had the huge game that the Seahawks had been hoping for. Showing his return to form, 31 of his yards came after contact and he forced three missed tackles. Rawls also averaged 7.3 yards on the ground when running in between the tackle and center on the left side of the line of scrimmage (or between Justin Britt and Mark Glowinski, typically), which helped him accrue a season high 79.9 overall grade.
- After a disappointing season, Tyler Lockett had a big night. Lockett caught five of six targets for 63 yards, 57 of which came after the catch, for a 110.4 QB Rating. The 75-yard touchdown run capped Lockett’s best game of the year as he posted a 80.1 overall grade.
- Many pundits thought having Bradley Sowell back in the starting lineup would improve the offensive. Sowell, however, was the worst lineman for the Seahawks as he allowed a team-high six pressures (five hurries and a sack) and posted a team-low 35.5 overall grade.
- Germain Ifedi had arguably his best game in the NFL on Sunday night. Ifedi only allowed one hurry as the starting right guard. Ifedi received a 79.4 overall grade for his career night.
- LB Bobby Wagner was the Seahawks most efficient pass rusher Sunday night. Wagner pressured QB Cam Newton three times on only 7 pass rushes. Wagner. However, in coverage Wagner proved a liability as he allowed all 4 passes thrown his way to be caught for 80 yards, a touchdown and a 158.3 QB Rating. He also missed a tackle in coverage.
- K.J. Wright was locked in when in coverage against the Carolina Panthers. Wright was thrown at 4 times and he only allowed 2 passes to be caught for seven yards and a 56.3 QB Rating. Wright’s coverage efforts helped him net an 89.5 overall grade.
- Though he is not the most renowned member the secondary, Steven Terrell played a great game in Earl Thomas’ place. Terrell was not targeted at all, and for good reason, as he received an 84.4 coverage grade. This is Terrell’s second straight game with an 84 or better coverage grade.
- Michael Bennett did not have the success he hoped for in his return from injury. Bennett only pressured the quarterback on four percent of his snaps, a season low. Bennett’s 47.5 overall grade is also a season low.
- Despite the lone touchdown pass, the Seahawks bottled up the Panthers deep passing game. The Panthers targeted go routes six times and did not complete a single one of them. On the season, opposing quarterbacks have only completed 28 percent of go routes and have thrown four interceptions for a 52.7 QB Rating.
