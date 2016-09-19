The football analytic site Pro Football Focus has provided some interesting stats and observations on the Seahawks’ 9-3 loss to the Rams Sunday. Also make sure to check out PFF’s writeup of the game on its site. Explanations of grades can be found here.

Christine Michael took advantage of the extra workload when Thomas Rawls left the game due to injury. While Rawls struggled, recording a 58.5 grade in 16 snaps, Michael flourished with a 70.1 grade in 47 snaps. Though Rawls had 3 missed tackles he only managed -7 yards on 7 attempts including -1 yards after contact. Whereas, Michael forced 2 missed tackles and 39 of his 60 yards came after contact.

After only playing 20% of the snaps in week 1, Jimmy Graham lined up on 79 % of the offensive plays against the Rams. The Seahawks have tended towards utilizing Graham as a receiving target as he has run 46 pass routes compared to the 19 times he has run blocked. Despite passing on 74% of Graham’s snaps, compared to the 55% of Luke Willson, Graham has been effective nearly as effective as Willson run blocking. Graham has 75.6 run blocking grade versus Willson’s 77.3.

The Seahawks offensive line could not block the Rams’ d-line on Sunday. Mark Glowinski (45.5 grade) and J’Marcus Webb (32.6 grade) had trouble giving injured quarterback Russell Wilson a clean pocket. Glowinski allowed 5 pressures, 3 from the outside, and Webb surrenderd 3 pressures on his way to being our lowest graded tackle. Webb’s replacement Bradley Sowell didn’t fair much better as he allowed 5 pressures, 4 from the outside.

The Rams looked to exploit the Seahawks’ poor offensive line and Russell Wilson’s injury by blitzing, a lot. Wilson did not fare well against the blitz, completing 6 of 13 passes for only 65 yards, was sacked twice and recorded a 61.4 QB Rating, compared the NFL average of 89.2.

With Russell Wilson’s right ankle hurting, the quarterback rarely targeted the right side of the field. Wilson only tossed 4 passes to the right of the right hash mark, while throwing 14 passes to the middle and lef side of the field. In week 1, Wilson threw more evenly to all sides of the field: 10 to the left, 15 to the middle and 13 to the right.

Unlike last week when the Seahawks lined up in nickel personnel 81% of the time, the Seahawks employed a 4-3-4 (52%) more than the 4-2-5 (45%). The 4-2-5 proved to be most effective on first down as the Seahawks had a success rate of 57% on first down. Both packages were less successful on 2nd down, as the base defense was only successful on 25% of 2nd and medium situations, while the nickel package only had a 38% success rate on 2nd and long.

Frank Clark played a total of 22 snaps lining up at 7 different positions along the defensive front. Surprisingly, Clark did most of his damage when position on the interior of the defensive line. Clark registered a sack as a left defensive tackle and a nose tackle. He also added a hurry as the right defensive tackle. The designated defensive end to not record a pressure lined up as defensive end or outside linebacker.

After grading out as the NFL’s best cornerback last week, Shead struggled to cover the right side of the field this week as he lined up at the right corner spot on 27 of 36 passing snaps. Most of the Rams’ production through the air came when throwing the ball 10+ yards down the defensife right side of the field, completing 4-5 passes for 122 yards. Meanwhile, Shead allowed Case Keenum to complete 7 of 8 passes for 122 yards for a 118.8 QB rating.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner was all over the field yesterday, shutting down the run and the pass. Case Keenum only completed 3 of 6 passes for only 21 yards when throwing at Wagner, 7 of which came after contact. Overall, Wagner compiled 6 tackles, 3 assists and 3 stops and did not · miss a single tackle.

The Seahawks interior defense remains stout against the run. On 26 carries, the Rams only ran for 62 yards, 46 of them came after contact. The Seahwaks defense also combined for 17 defensive stops, 11 of which came on 1st down.