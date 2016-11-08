Good marks for the Seahawks' passing attack from Pro Football Focus for Monday's win over the Bills.
To no surprise, Pro Football Focus had high marks for Russell Wilson, Jimmy Graham and Seattle’s passing game in Monday night’s win over Buffalo, while offering more tepid views of some of the rest of the Seahawks.
Here is PFF’s writeup on the game. And below a few more notes from PFF:
- WR Doug Baldwin and TE Jimmy Graham continue to be QB Russell Wilson’ favorite targets. Wilson completed all 14 of his passes on Monday night when targeting the duo for 192 yards, two touchdowns and a 141.4 QB Rating.
- Wilson was most successful on Monday night when he faced a standard rush, completing 13 of 15 passes for 176 yards, 2 touchdowns and a 155.1 QB rating. He also found holes deep in the Buffalo Bills’ secondary as he completed 8-10 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and 119.0 QB Rating when throwing the ball 10-plus yards down the field.
- Rex Ryan’s defense had no answer for Graham as the former New Orleans Saints tight end finally exploded. Graham caught all eight of his targets on five different route combinations. He also caught passes when lined up at five different positions.
- With the Seahawks only running the ball 12 times for 33 yards, the offense focused on the pass, which allowed C.J. Prosise to outsnap Christine Michael for the first time all year. Prosise is quickly becoming more involved with the offense has he played on 26 snaps compared to Michael’s 18.
- Rookies George Fant and Germain Ifedi were abused by the Buffalo Bills’ pass rush. Both lineman combined to allow eight of the team total 10 pressures.
- With Michael Bennett out of the lineup again, more of the pass rushing burden fell on DE Cliff Avril, and he did not disappoint. Avril recorded five hurries, one hit and two sacks all from the outside left end position.
- After three straight weeks of eclipsing the NFL’s average blitz percentage of 30.7, the Seahawks only sent extra defenders 22 percent of the time on Monday. Despite bringing less pressure than usual, the Seahawks were still able to pressure QB Tyrod Taylor on 40 percent of his dropbacks.
- The Buffalo Bills receivers absolutely abused the Seahawks’ secondary on hitch routes. The Seahawks allowed Taylor to complete all 11 passes for 107 yards, 1 touchdown and a 137.5 QB Rating on hitches. The 107 yards is about one-third of what the Seahawks have allowed on · hitches all year.
- Taylor picked on Kam Chancellor’s replacement, Kelcie McCray, who allowed 6-9 passes thrown his way to be completed, two of which were dropped, for 72 yards, 1 TD and 128.0 QB Rating.
- While normally stout against the run, the Seahawks have allowed 120+ rushing yards for the third consecutive game. LeSean McCoy and company ran all over the Seahawks defense as the Bills totaled 160 yards on the ground, however, only 75 of them came after contact.
