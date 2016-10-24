Pro Football Focus liked the play of Seattle's defense Sunday, but not so much the offensive line.
As might be expected, the analysts at Pro Football Focus awarded good grades to Seattle’s defense in Sunday’s 6-6 tie, but had little positive to say about the offense and particularly the offensive line. Here is PFF’s writeup on the game, as well as a list of the 10 worst players from Sunday, which contains three Seahawks’ offensive linemen.
And below are some additional notes from PFF:
- The Seahawks attempted to spread the Cardinals out as they used a 3 receivers on 84 percent of their snaps on Sunday night. This was much higher than their season average of 65 percent and the NFL average of 59 percent. They also struggled out of this package passing the ball as their success rate was 10 % lower than their season average of 36 percent.
- Though Pro Bowler Russell Wilson was not sacked when blitzed, Wilson severely struggled when the Cardinals brought more than their standard rush. Wilson only completed 4 of 10 passes for 44 yards against the blitz for a QB Rating of 49.2, which is 39.5 points lower than the NFL average of 88.7.
- Former Stanford WR Doug Baldwin proved why he is Russell Wilson’s favorite target as he hauled in 6 of 8 targets for 69 yards. 39 of those yards came after the catch and he forced 2 missed tackles. Baldwin currently is tied for 5th in the with 6 missed tackles forced among NFL wide receivers this year.
- Despite only allowing one sack, the Seahawks offensive line, as usual, was horrendous. Center Justin Britt was the only offensive lineman who played to not allow a pressure. Every other lineman allowed at least 3 pressures, which is why the Cardinals pressured Wilson an astounding 22 times. Britt’s 47.3 grade was the best performance on the line, with every other lineman receiving a grade below 40.
- With Luke Willson out, most of the TE duties were left to former New Orleans Saint Jimmy Graham. Graham was on the field a season-high 97 percent of the Seahawks plays and was targeted more times (9) than any other Seattle player.
- Defensive ends Cliff Avril and Frank Clark had monster games for the Seahawks on opposite sides of the defensive line as the tandem accounted for all 5 of the Seahawks sacks. 8 of Avril’s 10 pressures came from the left side, while Clark pressured QB Carson Palmer 5 times from the right side.
- The Seahawks secondary shutdown Bruce Arians’ deep passing game on Sunday night as QB Carson Palmer was 0 for 6 on go routes. CB Richard Sherman and co. only allowed 1 of 8 passes to be completed thrown 20+ yards down the field for 27 yards.
- Linebacker Bobby Wagner was the weak link on the Seahawks defense tonight. Wagner allowed 4 of 7 passes, one of which was dropped, to be completed for 42 yards and he missed a tackle in coverage.
- For the second straight game, CB Richard Sherman showed he is beatable through the air. Sherman allowed 4 of 7 passes to be completed for 86 yards , the most in the Seattle secondary, and a 100.9 QB Rating. Sherman graded in the 60’s for the second week in a row with a 60.0 grade.
- LInebacker K.J. Wright was the star of Seattle’s defense Sunday night with a 90.6 overall grade. The only blimp on Wright’s resume Sunday was a missed tackle other than that he was stellar. Wright was flying around the field as he recorded a QB hurry, 9 tackles, and 5 stops; on top of only allowing 22 yards on the 4 passes in which he was thrown at.
