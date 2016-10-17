The football analytic site Pro Football Focus heaped praise on Jimmy Graham and Earl Thomas for their play in Sunday's Seahawks' win over the Falcons, but wasn't as enthused about the play of Russell Wilson or Richard Sherman.
The football analytic site Pro Football Focus had high praise for Jimmy Graham, Earl Thomas and Michael Bennett in its grades for Sunday’s 26-24 win over Atlanta, but gave a mixed review for QB Russell Wilson and a less-than-mixed-review for Richard Sherman.
Here are some additional notes provided by PFF (again, all comments by PFF):
- The Seattle Seahawks continue to further rely on TE Jimmy Graham to be a receiving threat. The former New Orleans Saint has a 82.8 overall grade on the season, which is good enough for fourth among all tight ends. Graham has become a serious slot threat for opposing defenses this year, as he has caught 10 of 11 targets for 171 yards and a touchdown, while leading tight ends in Slot Yards Per Route Run with 3.89.
- While normally, QB Russell Wilson is able to combat defensive pressure, as he struggled when under fire against the Atlanta Falcons. He only completed 3 of 10 passes for a 39.6 QB Rating when the pocket collapsed on Sunday, which is far lower than his 82.3 QB Rating on the season.
- QB Russell Wilson made a concerted effort to get the ball in the hands of RB C.J. Spiller. Unfortunately, Spiller had trouble catching the ball on his way to a 47.0 overall grade. The newly acquired running back was targeted 6 times, the second most on the team, but he dropped 3 catchable passes.
- RB Christine Michael did his best with the little running room his offensive line gave him on Sunday. The former Texas A&M Aggie compiled 58 of his 64 yards on the ground after contact, while also recording 3 missed tackles. The elusive Michael ranks 8th among all running backs with 2.93 yards after contact per attempt.
- Rookie RG Germain Ifedi had trouble blocking the defensive tackles of the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. Ifedi recorded a horrendous 47.5 pass block grade and a 35.7 run block grade. The 31st selection last year’s draft allowed 3 pressures on 43 pass snaps.
- The Seahawks game plan to stop Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan was constantly harass him by blitzing. In the previous 4 games, the Seahawks brought pressure on 24 percent of pass plays. On Sunday, the Seahawks more than doubled that number by blitzing on 50 percent of pass snaps. Their plan worked, as eight players combined to pressure Ryan an astounding 18 times, and sacked him 5 times.
- DE Michael Bennett was his usual dominant self against the Falcons. Though he did not record a sack, he recorded 6 total pressures from 5 different defensive line positions. The 21 percent pressure rate helped him earn a very respectable 84.4 pass rush grade.
- The Seahawks secondary struggled to cover the deep ball in Sunday’s game. The Legion Boom got burnt by go routes as Falcons QB Matt Ryan complete 3 of 6 passes for 93 yards, 2 touchdowns and a 135.4 QB Rating.
- Pro Bowler Earl Thomas played up to the team’s high standards on Sunday by recording a 85.8 overall grade. On 3 targets, Thomas allowed 1 reception for 22 yards an interception and a 20.8 QB Rating. He also did not miss a tackle, as he compiled 2 tackles and an assist.
- CB Richard Sherman had a tough day following WR Julio Jones around the field. Sherman received a putrid 37.2 overall grade for his play on Sunday, dropping his grade to 72.1 for the season. When targeting Sherman, QB Matt Ryan completed 5 of 7 throws for 92 yards, a touchdown, a drop and a 153.3 QB Rating.
