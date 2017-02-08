The football analytic site rated eight Seahawks among the top 101 players in the NFL this season.

Now that we are into the off-season, there will be no shortage of rankings and grades and all kinds of other stuff assessing the 2016 season that was.

Pro Football Focus began to kick things off this week with its listing of the top 101 players of the 2016 season — which includes eight Seahawks.

As always with PFF, the ratings are sure to elicit a little conversation, if not some eyebrow-raising. But as always, there is also lots of interesting stuff contained there in.

Here are the Seahawks who were ranked and a little of what PFF said:

11, MLB Bobby Wagner

What PFF said: “Seattle’s Bobby Wagner was one of the league’s best run defenders, and a true force for the Seahawks in that area. His ability to read plays quickly, work his way between blocks and still arrive at the ball carrier ready to not just passively make a stop, but to deliver a hit, was unrivaled. He ended the year with 60 defensive stops and allowed just one touchdown all season in coverage. Unlike many off-the-ball linebackers, he was also a significant force as a pass-rusher on the blitz, where he tallied five sacks, 14 hits and seven hurries over the season.’’

34, Safety Kam Chancellor

What PFF said: “Kam Chancellor is one of only a few defensive backs with the ability to take over games and make a defining impact in them. He can come down into the box and ably fill in as an extra linebacker for the Seahawks, but can also play deep — an attribute he probably doesn’t get enough credit for overall. Chancellor earned solid grades this season in every facet PFF measures and missed just four tackles all season, despite taking on blocks and making attempts at the line of scrimmage that many other safeties aren’t tasked with.’’

42, QB Russell Wilson

What PFF said: “In order to understand how good Russell Wilson was for most of this season, one must understand just how bad the Seahawks’ offensive line was. It was bad enough that you could probably have stepped in at the position of your choice and not had a noticeable effect on it. Despite this, Wilson ended the season with a passer rating of 93.0, and only really struggled when the O-line had games where the unit went from a significant impediment to prohibitive disaster. Seattle made the playoffs — and won a game — with the worst offensive line in the league.’’

63, WR Doug Baldwin

What PFF said: “Doug Baldwin is the ultimate overachiever. An undrafted free agent in 2011, he has played more than 500 snaps for the Seahawks every season since, and over the past four seasons, proved that he is far more than just a slot receiver, starting for Seattle and notching over 900 snaps in each year. In the 2016 season, he caught 80.9 percent of the passes thrown his way, the highest percentage among players with over 100 targets, racking up 1,128 yards and gaining 5.1 yards per catch on average after he got the ball in his hands.’’

70, DL Michael Bennett

What PFF said: “Michael Bennett may be the most difficult player to designate a position to in the entire league. He splits his time almost evenly between outside and inside on the Seahawks’ defensive line, where his quickness and child-like pads allows him to knife through the line and disrupt plays in the backfield. As a pass-rusher, he was a step behind where he was a year ago—hence his drop in the rankings—but he still posted 48 total QB pressures on the season, despite missing time.’’

81, LB K.J. Wright

What PFF said: “There are few more underrated players in the game than Seattle linebacker K. J. Wright, who can’t even get recognition amongst the LB corps on his own team, with Bobby Wagner occupying the spotlight. Wright, though, is an excellent linebacker in his own right, recording 50 defensive stops and 19 total QB pressures this season. He wasn’t beaten for a catch longer than 36 yards all season, and graded positively in every facet of the game PFF measures.’’

91, CB Richard Sherman

What PFF said: “After the season, it emerged that Richard Sherman had been playing all year with a nagging knee injury, which likely goes a long way in explaining his relative drop in performance—which was still ultimately good enough to put him on this list above many of his peers. Sherman was tasked with tracking receivers in 2016 more than he has been in the past, and still only surrendered two touchdowns all season and allowed 51.3 percent of passes thrown his way to be caught.’’ PFF also noted that Sherman “gave up a catch once every 14.9 spans in coverage’’ best in the NFL.

92, TE Jimmy Graham

What PFF said: “This season reminded people that Jimmy Graham is still a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses when he is thrown the football. His season was inconsistent, but he had some spectacular catches and big games, topping 100 receiving yards three times over the year, ultimately ending the regular season with 923 receiving yards. If the Seahawks can improve their offensive line, Graham could become an even bigger part of that passing offense.’’

One additional thought of my own — this is the kind of rating that makes clear how vital it is for the Seahawks to hit on the 2017 draft. Other than Graham, an already-well-established player acquired via a trade in 2015, every Seahawk rated here was brought by the team via the draft (or free agency) prior to the 2013 season.

Another thought is that it was surprising not to see Cliff Avril on the list. But as noted, PFF often sees things a little bit differently.