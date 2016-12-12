It was a rough night for Russell Wilson and the rest of the Seahawks in Green Bay Sunday night, as some notes and stats from Pro Football Focus make clear.

Not a lot of good to be said for the Seahawks from Sunday’s 38-10 loss at Green Bay. As might be expected, the Pro Football Focus recap isn’t real favorable for the Seahawks.

Here are a few more notes from PFF:

Russell Wilson was only pressured on 53 percent of his throws, which is 13 percent lower than the NFL average. When he wasn’t pressured, Wilson completed 13 of 23 passes for 159 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions and a 52.9 QB Rating. The average NFL quarterback has a 99.9 QB rating when not pressured.

Wilson struggled to throw the ball 10-plus yards down the field. Wilson completed six of 14 passes for 112 yards, one TD and four interceptions for a 63.2 QB Rating. Two of those interceptions were thrown on go routes. Wilson received a season low 38.9 overall grade.

Doug Baldwin had his worst game of the year. QB Russell Wilson only completed six of 11 passes and two interceptions when targeting Baldwin for a 19.2 QB Rating. Wilson had not thrown an INT when throwing to the Stanford slot receiver all year. Baldwin also dropped a pass on his way to a 48.9 overall grade.

The right side of the offensive line struggled heavily against the Packers pass rush. Germain Ifedi and Bradley Sowell allowed 12 combined pressures, eight of which came from the outside. Each posted an overall grade below 50.

The Packers only sent an extra rusher on nine plays, but Russell Wilson struggled to handle the additional pressure. Wilson completed 3-9 passes for 29 yards and two INTs for a 3.7 QB Rating. Wilson has averaged a 91.5 QB Rating this season against the blitz.

Michael Bennett struggled again as a pass rusher against the Packers as he only forced one pressure. Bennett received a 46.6 pass rushing grade, but did receive a 88.3 run grade as he had 3 stops against the run.

QB Aaron Rodgers picked on linebacker K.J. Wright in coverage. Wright allowed 3-4 passes to be completed for a touchdown and 58 yards, 34 of which came after the catch. Wright earned a season low 34.3 overall grade.