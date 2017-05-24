The Seahawks are shopping for a No. 2 quarterback. Who do you think would fit the offense best?

The Seahawks have Trevone Boykin and Jake Heaps on the roster to back up Russell Wilson, but as reports about Colin Kaepernick’s Wednesday tryout emerge, it’s clear that they’re still shopping for insurance options.

Boykin, 23, is a second-year signal caller who’s made headlines for the wrong reasons lately. Heaps, the former Skyline star, has yet to make an impact as a pro.

Kaepernick led San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII in 2012, and was at one point looked upon as the 49ers’ next franchise quarterback. Austin Davis, who is also working out for Seattle Wednesday, is a former Southern Miss quarterback who has been a journeyman backup for most of his career.

The other name bandied around is Robert Griffin III, who won the Heisman Trophy at Baylor in 2011, but has since fallen out of favor with Washington and Cleveland.