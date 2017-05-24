NFLSeahawksSports Poll: Who would you like to see as the Seahawks’ backup QB this season? Originally published May 24, 2017 at 5:01 pm Updated May 24, 2017 at 5:06 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryCause of death of Seahawk Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy remains unclear as family, friends struggle with his passing
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.