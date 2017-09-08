NFLSeahawksSports Poll: Who will win Sunday’s Seahawks-Packers opener? Originally published September 8, 2017 at 6:22 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryJimi Hendrix also asked that they don’t play “The Wind Cries Mary’ Previous StoryThomas Rawls a gametime decision but Seahawks mostly healthy as they head to Green Bay for opener
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.