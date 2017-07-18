NFLSeahawksSports Poll: Which transplanted NFL running back will rush for the most yards this season? Originally published July 18, 2017 at 6:51 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySeahawks shooting for another 10-win season — and a little bit more NFL history — in 2017
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.